Fighter’s Era 2 Codes (August 2023)

If you ever want to go toe to toe with your friends in a no holds barred beat ’em up, Fighter’s Era 2 is a solid choice. At its core, it’s a 3D open-world brawler that pits you against AI-controlled enemies and other players online. While the gameplay can be a little chaotic, it can be quite challenging, especially if you’re a newbie like us. So, if you’re wondering what all the Fighter’s Era 2 codes are right now to help give you an edge, we’ve got just the ticket down below. Let’s get this show on the road!

All Working Fighter’s Era 2 Codes

At the moment, these are all the active, valid codes you can redeem in the game for freebies:

Hotfix_1 – x3 Trait rolls and x2 Clan rolls

– x3 Trait rolls and x2 Clan rolls Wave_Release – x5 Trait rolls and x3 Clan rolls

– x5 Trait rolls and x3 Clan rolls Public_Release – Style Reset and Skill Reset

All Expired Codes

The following codes no longer work:

SorryForBugs – Free rewards

– Free rewards NewTraitRollCode – Free rewards

– Free rewards Fix_1 – Free rewards

How to Redeem Codes

Roblox codes are really easy to redeem and Fighter’s Era 2 is no exception. Still, if you’re unsure, follow these steps to redeem them:

First of all, boot up Fighter’s Era 2 on Roblox.

Then, tap text box in the bottom right-hand corner.

Here, type in a code from the list above.

Finally, hit Enter and the free items or boosts will be added to your account. Voila!

Image Source: Twinfinite via Roblox

Image Source: Twinfinite via Roblox

And just like that, we conclude our guide on all the Fighter's Era 2 codes.