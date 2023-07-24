Top 12 Best Roblox Games For You and Your Kids to Play Together

Roblox is a treasure trove of fun, excitement, and action. The kinds of games you can find on there range from bizarre meme rooms to intricately designed worlds with multiple layers. Maybe you’ve been on the fence about your children playing Roblox or perhaps you’d like to join in the fun, but don’t know where to start. In that case, we’ve gathered a few Roblox games that are perfect for you and your kids to play together!

1. Adopt Me!

Image Source: Roblox Corporation

Remember the days of Neopets? Do you remember what it was like to care for your virtual pets? Well, Adopt Me! is like a spiritual successor except with less HTML and more 3D models. The whole game is built around caring for pets as well as players, though the vast majority of the community focuses on pets and trading.

It’s really good at giving children a sense of responsibility. Pets need to be bathed, fed, played with, taken to school, taken to the doctor’s when they’re sick, even put to bed. This helps them grow, which is very important for combining the same kind of pet to create colorful ‘Neon’ and ‘Mega-Neon’ pets. Adopt Me! is simply a very chill game that has no goal but the ones you set.

2. World Zero

Image Source: Roblox Corporation

MMORPGs can be a great source of social interaction, not to mention many instances where you need to problem solve. Luckily, World Zero doesn’t require a subscription to play and features a lot of content for you and your kids to play.

The fun comes from all the different kinds of classes you can play, each with their own unique abilities. At the same time, there are quests to complete, dungeons to conquer, pets to raise, and dozens of enemies to fight. You can do this all as a group, too. And the best part? World Zero doesn’t feature any kind of blood, but keep in mind you can wield swords, axes, and the like.

3. Speed Draw

Image Source: Roblox Corporation

If there’s one thing you can count on, it’s that kids love drawing — a skill that should be highly encouraged. It takes practice to get better, so what better way than with Speed Draw? Every round, you’re given a small amount of time (it varies) to draw a picture related to the prompt, like ‘bear’ or ‘memes’ or ‘earth,’ just to name a few.

Once the round is over, everyone gets to rate the pictures, wherein the three with the highest rating win. Even with how little time you have to draw, people can create some really impressive works of art. Although it might feel discouraging not to win sometimes, it’s a great opportunity to show your children what can be done with enough practice!

4. Piggy

Image Source: Roblox Corporation

How about something thrilling and scary? In that case, you want something like Piggy. It’s essentially a game of cat-and-mouse, but with a murderous pig that hunts its victims. Piggy can be a lot of fun, especially when you have a few kids that can help one another survive.

Piggy is simple: Piggy (and a few other murderous creatures) chases a group of players. If Piggy catches up to you, then you’re dead, so you’ll want to find places to hide, like a vent. To win, you and the other survivors have to unlock the door using a series of items and keys. The hardest part is outsmarting Piggy when they’re being controlled by an actual person!

5. Natural Disaster Survival

Image Source: Roblox Corporation

It’s ridiculous just how simple Natural Disaster Survival is, which makes it all the more fun. Every round, a random natural disaster will occur and all you have to do is survive. The rounds are quick, making it the perfect option when you and your kids don’t have a lot of time to play Roblox.

Natural Disaster Survival has a wide variety of natural disasters, too. You might be forced to the roof of a house to avoid a flood or tsunami or seek shelter during a meteor shower. There are even some fun easter eggs you can find on some islands, such as a space rocket that actually lifts off (but somehow manages to almost always blow up or fall apart).

6. Royale High

Image Source: Roblox Corporation

When it comes to expression through fashion, there’s no better option than Royale High. There are so many clothing options available, you and your kids could play for weeks and still find outfits you’ve never worn or seen. And that’s just the free stuff; you can unlock more by playing the other half of the game.

As its name eludes to, Royale High has you roleplaying in a very vibrant and colorful school. It’s the perfect opportunity to dress up, go to class, play games, earn Diamonds, and buy even more outfits. It really encourages players to keep their grades up because there are oodles of rewards for doing so!

7. Hide and Seek Extreme

Image Source: Roblox Corporation

Hide and Seek Extreme is exactly how it sounds. It splits players into two teams: seekers and hiders. Sounds simple enough, right? Well, the game isn’t called ‘Extreme’ for nothing. The hiders have an extra trick up their sleeve that turns it into an incredibly fun experience.

If you’re hiding from the seekers, you have the power to change the environment. You can interact with the map in a way that makes it far more difficult for seekers to find you. Sure, it makes the game terribly unbalanced, but it adds a nice twist to a classic game without overcomplicating things.

8. Welcome to Bloxburg

Image Source: Roblox Corporation

There are plenty of games on Roblox that are short and sweet. Good for a few minutes of fun, then it’s onto the next experience. Then there are games like Welcome to Bloxburg that get better the more you play. That’s all routed in how it’s designed.

Welcome to Bloxburg is essentially a Sims-like Roblox game. You live in the virtual world of Bloxburg alongside other players. There are jobs to fulfill, quests to complete, fun activities, and, most importantly, money to earn. You can then take that money and build massive homes, right down to the walls and carpets. In Bloxburg, there’s no end to your imagination!

9.Rainbow Friends

Image Source: Roblox Corporation

At first glance, Rainbow Friends sounds like a jolly, happy-go-lucky game, but you’ll quickly find out it’s anything but. Instead, you’ll be left trying to survive an abandoned amusement park, inhabited by bizarre creatures each embodying a different color. Some might be cute, but they aren’t interested in giving hugs.

It’s not enough to hide inside your box; every monster has strengths and weaknesses. For example, Green is blind, but is attracted to noise, so even if you hide in a box, he can still get you. Meanwhile, Blue likes to wander about, but he’s kind of dumb and will immediately forget you’re there if you hide in your box. The fun of Rainbow Friends is learning the trick to evading each creature!

10. Fashion Famous

Image Source: Roblox Corporation

What if you like the sound of Royale High, but not so much the high school roleplaying aspect? Well, in that case, you and your kids might like Fashion Famous. It focuses entirely on fashion, but on a somewhat competitive level, though it’s rarely taken seriously.

Fashion Famous is divided into rounds, and each round has a theme. The purpose of the theme is to find an outfit to match, which culminates into a fashion show that every player votes in. It’s totally up to you if you want to participate; in fact, you’ll find that only a fraction ever do. Many players will instead be as goofy as possible. Personally, it’s more fun when you ignore the theme!

11. Insane Elevator!

Image Source: Roblox Corporation

Piggy is only one of many spooky games on Roblox, and is certainly among the better ones. However, it does tend to get stale if you play it too often. If you need a break from Piggy, then we highly suggest trying out Insane Elevator. It has a similar premise, though on a much smaller scale.

Here’s how it works: You and a bunch of survivors ride an elevator to a series of different floors. Each floor houses a different monster, like Siren Head, aliens, Cartoon Cat, even Piggy makes an appearance. The goal is to simply survive, which you can do by finding a good hiding spot or using a series of items like Rocket Boots!

12. Roblox Studio

Image Source: Roblox Corporation via Twinfinite

Okay, maybe we’re cheating here with Roblox Studio given that it technically isn’t a game. Instead, it’s the toolset that every Roblox fan uses to create their very own experience and, if they so choose, to publish it for others to try. And hey, you can test it while it’s in development, so you end up playing it after all.

It’s awesome that Roblox gives its users such an extensive suit of tools to craft their own game, and it isn’t all that difficult to learn, even for kids. Many of the available assets can be plucked from the menu, some of which already have functions baked in. You and your kids can collaborate with one another and create something fun, meaningful, or just plain silly.

What’s particularly great is that, as your kids get more comfortable with the UI, and after a few tutorial videos, they can transition into programming and coding, which Roblox also allows. It’s quite the educational experience, so if your children have an interest in game development, Roblox Studio is the perfect place to start. And it’s free!

If you took notice, the best Roblox games you and your kids can play tend to revolve around teamwork, creativity, and expression. And despite these games also requiring varying levels of social interaction, Roblox is still safe for kids. In fact, it’s the perfect opportunity to teach them internet etiquette, as well as what toxic behavior looks like.