Roblox Ethrix Codes (January 2024)

After the latest Roblox Ethrix codes? This intense RPG from FATE_DEV is focused on quick-time events, with increasingly stylish moves to lay waste to your enemies. If you’re looking for a freebie or two to keep you busy, we’ve got you covered.

All Roblox Ethrix Codes

Ethrix Codes (Active)

TrulyOurETHRIX: Limited Weapon – Dying Neutron Star

Ethrix Codes (Expired)

There are no expired Ethrix codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Roblox Ethrix

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

Making use of the Ethrix codes in our list above is a very easy process. Even better, it works the same on mobile, PC, and console versions of Roblox. This is what you need to do:

Load into Ethrix via the Roblox game page.

From a lobby press the Settings cog icon, then the Other button.

The second text box you’ll see is an Enter Code box.

Paste in a code from our list and hit Return.

If the code is working, you’ll get some freebies in your account!

How Can You Get More Roblox Ethrix Codes?

The best place to check for new Roblox Ethrix codes is the game’s official Discord server. Once you’ve gone through the fairly lengthy verification process, check the Updates channel and scroll up to see any and all new codes. These often drop alongside content updates, so that’s where to keep watch.

Of course, you should also bookmark this guide and check back regularly. We’ll update our article as soon as more Ethrix codes land, to ensure you never miss one.

Why Are My Roblox Ethrix Codes Not Working?

There are two potential reasons as to why Roblox Ethrix codes may not be working. The first, and most likely, scenario is that the code in question has expired. The developer doesn’t make it clear when a code is about to stop working, so it’s pure guesswork at that point.

The alternative scenario is problems with inputting the code in question into the text box. Most Roblox codes are case sensitive, so ensure all capitalization, spacing, and numbers are correct.

What is Roblox Ethrix?

Ethrix is a Roblox game where quick-time events are crucial to the gameplay loop. You’ll need to hit on-screen commands at the right time to survive in combat encounters, earning new weapons and leveling up as you go. With the alpha out now and more updates due across 2024, it’s bound to become a huge hit on the Roblox platform.

That’s all for this guide! If you’re after more freebies, check out Play for UGC codes, Adopt Pets and Prove Mom Wrong codes, and Gas Station Tycoon 2 codes.