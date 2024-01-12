Adopt Pets and Prove Mom Wrong Codes (January 2024)

If you’re tired of your mother ragging on you (at least in Roblox), then you’ll need to have a good start to set things right. We’re here to help you in this matter by showing you all the Adopt Pets and Prove Mom Wrong codes.

All Available Adopt Pets and Prove Mom Wrong Codes

To see the complete list of codes, here’s what you can expect in Roblox:

Optimization : +50 Pets Sold

: +50 Pets Sold Joined: +150 Cash (requires you to join the creator’s group.)

One of the first things you need to do is join Princess UwU Studio’s group on Roblox. This is the only way to access the ‘Joined’ gift, as it will forbid you from claiming it otherwise. The channel also provides additional codes from the creator, as well as a general area to report bugs and throw out ideas.

Using these rewards, players can improve their business by increasing their cash and pet flow. The more animals you sell, the more likely you will prove your mom wrong. You’ll start with a standard tutorial to familiarize yourself with the game, depicting a short cutscene with your unimpressed parent.

Then, it’s time to clean and feed your new pet to help kick things off for the business, paving the way for your animalistic journey.

How to Enter Codes in Adopt Pets and Prove Mom Wrong

You can find the codes section on the right side of the screen, marked with a letters icon. Other features, such as a spawn point to take you home and a selection to hide the UI, are available.

Image Source: Roblox Corporation via Twinfinite

More gifts can be earned at the Shop, but you’ll need Robux to access them. In this selection, you’ll find handy boosts, like Pet Boss, Hello Kitten, and even Taylor Swift (who can promote the store.)

That does it for our guide on all Adopt Pets and Prove Mom Wrong codes. For more Roblox content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including Pet Duel Simulator codes.