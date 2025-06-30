DIG Codes (June 2025)

You need DIG codes, and we have them right here. So what are you waiting for?

Updated: June 30, 2025 Added the newest codes!

Grab these DIG codes, collect all the freebies for a decent head start, and get ready to discover the most amazing riches underground. As you sell your findings, you’ll be able to purchase new equipment, charms, and even vehicles so you can explore the game’s world without breaking a sweat.

All DIG Codes List

Active DIG Codes

release : 3 Basic Crates

: 3 Basic Crates evilcode : Evil Horns vehicle attachment

: Evil Horns vehicle attachment plsdevshovel: Disappointment title

Expired DIG Codes

There are no expired DIG codes at the moment.

How to Redeem Codes in DIG

There’s no need for you to dig around for answers—just follow these steps to redeem your DIG codes:

Launch DIG in Roblox. Click on the shopping bag icon at the top of the screen. Scroll down until you reach Codes. Input a code into the text box. Press the Enter key to claim your freebies.

DIG Wiki Link

DIG is quite a content-rich game, so if you want to prepare yourself before you dive into all the hard work, check out the DIG Wiki page. Here, you can read all about the existing tools, charms, vehicles, weather conditions, quests, and so much more.

