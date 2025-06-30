Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
DIG featured image.
Image via DIG Development
Category:
Roblox

DIG Codes (June 2025)

You need DIG codes, and we have them right here. So what are you waiting for?
Image of Vuk Vladisavljev
Vuk Vladisavljev
|

Published: Jun 30, 2025 08:22 am

Updated: June 30, 2025

Added the newest codes!

Recommended Videos

Grab these DIG codes, collect all the freebies for a decent head start, and get ready to discover the most amazing riches underground. As you sell your findings, you’ll be able to purchase new equipment, charms, and even vehicles so you can explore the game’s world without breaking a sweat.

All DIG Codes List

Active DIG Codes

  • release: 3 Basic Crates
  • evilcode: Evil Horns vehicle attachment
  • plsdevshovel: Disappointment title

Expired DIG Codes

  • There are no expired DIG codes at the moment.

How to Redeem Codes in DIG

There’s no need for you to dig around for answers—just follow these steps to redeem your DIG codes:

How to redeem DIG codes.
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch DIG in Roblox.
  2. Click on the shopping bag icon at the top of the screen.
  3. Scroll down until you reach Codes.
  4. Input a code into the text box.
  5. Press the Enter key to claim your freebies.

DIG is quite a content-rich game, so if you want to prepare yourself before you dive into all the hard work, check out the DIG Wiki page. Here, you can read all about the existing tools, charms, vehicles, weather conditions, quests, and so much more.

If there’s any other Roblox game that you’re trying to find codes for, take a look at our vast Roblox Codes section.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
Related Content
Related Content
Related Content