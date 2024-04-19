Are There Any Roblox Defend the Vault Tower Defense Codes? (April 2024)

After some Defend the Vault Tower Defense codes? This brand-new Roblox game from PGB Experiments has just released and is already amassing a fairly significant player base. If you’re a TDS fan hopping into the action but wouldn’t mind a head-start to get going, codes are the perfect solution.

Recommended Videos

All Roblox Defend the Vault Tower Defense Codes

Defend the Vault Tower Defense Codes (Active)

There are no active codes.

Defend the Vault Tower Defense Codes (Expired)

There are no expired codes.

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

How to Redeem Codes in Roblox Defend the Vault Tower Defense

At the time of writing (April 19), there are no free coupons for Defend the Vault Tower Defense. While the game’s long-awaited release is finally here, it doesn’t seem like any sort of freebies have arrived.

As such, the instructions below are our estimate of how codes will work once they finally arrive. We’ll endeavor to update them as soon as coupons eventually land.

Load into Defend the Vault Tower Defense via the Roblox game page.

From the lobby, press the ‘Prem. Shop’ button.

Scroll to the very bottom to look for a code redemption box (which isn’t there right now).

Paste in a code from our list and hit Redeem.

Check your inventory to see what you’ve got!

How Do You Get More Roblox Defend the Vault Tower Defense Codes?

As it stands, the only place to look for freebies in Defend the Vault Tower Defense is the Roblox game page. You’ll need to use that page to get into the game in the first place. On top of that, there’s a good chance that any future codes will appear in the description box, so you can’t miss them.

There isn’t a Discord server for the game right now, nor social media accounts like X. As such, the game page is the only official place to learn more about Defend the Vault Tower Defense, and to check for coupons.

Of course, you can also bookmark this page and check back regularly. We’ll update our list as soon as new coupons land, so you don’t need to worry about scouring the web for codes yourself.

Why Are My Roblox Defend the Vault Tower Defense Codes Not Working?

Any coupons you’ve found online purporting to work for Defend the Vault Tower Defense right now are sadly fakes. The game simply doesn’t have that functionality yet, so there’s no possible way they’ll work. As such, you’ll have to hold tight until it’s added to the game until legitimate ones arrive.

What is Defend the Vault Tower Defense?

Developed by PGB Experiments, Defend the Vault Tower Defense is your classic Roblox TDS experience. You spend cash on unlocking new units, which you then lay out onto the battlefield to stop incoming swarms of nefarious zombies. If you’ve played Roblox games like Anime World Tower Defense or All Star Tower Defense, this will be right up your street.

That’s all for this guide! For more on Roblox, check out our Legacy Piece map guide and the Type Soul Trello link. For more codes, redeem Hero Clash codes and Maple Rush codes.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more