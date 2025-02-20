Complete Project Trigger Races Tier List

Project Trigger is the first World Trigger anime game on the Roblox platform, quickly gaining massive traction worldwide. Like many Roblox titles, you get one random race at the beginning, but you can get a different race character if you manage to reroll it, at 500 Robux for 5 spins. Now, let’s delve deep into the entire Project Trigger race tier list and see what’s the best one.

All Project Trigger Races Tier List

Our tier list is based on multiple factors relative to your playing skill and style. In other words, each race’s overall strength, versatility, and strategic value in Project Trigger is meaningless without proper use and tactics. With that in mind, below is the race tier list presented as played by a seasoned and calculated player. Here’s our tier list and you can check out the ranking reasons below.

Aftokrator (S Tier)

Why S Tier: Aftokrator, the Greek word for “emperor”, features advanced technology and exceptional damage output, making them deadly in nearly all combat scenarios. Their abilities allow for strategic dominance, and at the same time, mighty Trion-based weapons give them a significant edge over other races and enemies.

Advanced Technology: Aftokrators have access to state-of-the-art tech, allowing them to deploy powerful weapons and specialized Trion techniques, including exceptionally powerful Black Triggers.

1.5x Base Trion, 0.5x Trion Damage, 0.75x Trion Resistance, Limb Removal Reduction by 50%, Lower Trion Skill CDs 10%. The base chance to roll an Aftokrator is 1%.

Eldar (S Tier)

Why S Tier: In addition to high mobility, Eldar possesses psychic abilities capable of instantly resolving battles. With their speed and ranged combat prowess they are near-impossible to pin down, and their psychic powers enable players to use various strategies. They take some time to master but once there, Eldar can be vritualy unstoppable.

Abilities: In Project Trigger, Eldar characters can access psychic powers and advanced weaponry, allowing them to adapt to versatile combat strategies and tactics. them to control and manipulate energy during combat.

: 0,55x Base Trion. The base chance to roll an Eldar is 30%.

Egrates (A Tier)

Why A Tier: If used properly and at the right time, Egrates have powerful abilities that can be game-changing. Granted, they are not as fast as other races, but their epic strategic abilities make them quite deadly, if you know what you’re doing. Their focus on tactical play gives them an edge over other, predominantly straightforward combat races.

Powerful Special Abilities: Egrates have access to unique abilities that can be extremely strong in the hands of a Project Trigger veteran. They are somewhat specialized characters requiring a bit of experience for the best usage.

While Egrates can be quite effective both on the offensive and defensive sides, they truly shine when deployed tactically. Egrates Race Buffs : 0.25x Base Trion, 0.25x Power Damage, 0.15x Power Resistance, 0.35x Melee/Punch Damage, 0.25x Damage increase for physical triggers stacks with power, 5% Cooldown reduction on all power skills.

: 0.25x Base Trion, 0.25x Power Damage, 0.15x Power Resistance, 0.35x Melee/Punch Damage, 0.25x Damage increase for physical triggers stacks with power, 5% Cooldown reduction on all power skills. The base chance to roll an Egrates is 5%.

Liberi (A Tier)

Why A Tier: Liberi are A Tier race due to the combination of high damage output and versatile combat abilities. Speedy as they are, they present a good opportunity for aggressive and agile players eager to frequently enter and leave the clash.

Speed: Their agility allows not just for quicker movement and dodging in combat, but also for leaving it ASAP.

Liberi has a wide range of combat abilities that can be used in multiple combat scenarios. One of the best races adaptive-wise. Liberi Race Buffs : 0.15x Base Trion, 0.10x PowerDamage, 0.10x PowerDefense, 1.15x XP.

: 0.15x Base Trion, 0.10x PowerDamage, 0.10x PowerDefense, 1.15x XP. The base chance to roll a Liberi is 10%.

Spinthir (B Tier)

Why B Tier: When it comes to mobility, evasion, and hit-and-run tactics, Spinther is second to none. The key word is “run”: while versatile enough to do melee and ranged combat, they are too fragile to serve as an efficient tank and crowd controller.

High Mobility: Spinthir are known for impressive agility and speed, making them excellent at skirmish tactics: go in, deal some damage, run away, repeat.

While they are great at quick melee, their ranged attacks are also quite usable, providing a balanced option for offensive and evasive maneuvers. Spinthir Race Buffs : 0.75x Base Trion, 0.85x Power Damage, 0.85x Defense, Limb Removal Reduction by 50%, Lower Power Skill CDs By 10%.

: 0.75x Base Trion, 0.85x Power Damage, 0.85x Defense, Limb Removal Reduction by 50%, Lower Power Skill CDs By 10%. The base chance to roll a Spinthir is 1%.

Calvaria (C Tier)

Why C Tier: While Calvaria shines in defensive roles and a bit of tanking, it falls behind in offense power and mobility. They are excellent at absorbing damage and protecting teammates, but they lack the sheer damage output and speed of other races. In scenarios with brutal damage dealing, they tend to be less effective.

Defensive Strengths: Calvaria has a fantastic defense, making them excellent at protecting allies and soaking up the damage.

Calvaria characters are highly proficient at close-range combat, with significant melee abilities capable of knocking down foes and inflicting massive damage. Calvaria Race Buffs : 0.55x Base Trion, 0.25x Power Damage, 0.25x Trion Resistance.

: 0.55x Base Trion, 0.25x Power Damage, 0.25x Trion Resistance. The base chance to roll a Calvaria is 3%.

Human (C Tier)

Why C Tier: Humans are adaptable and well-balanced, but they lack the specialization and unique abilities that other races possess. While they are easy to play and offer versatility, they don’t offer as much of a standout advantage compared to others. However, they are still a solid choice, especially for beginners or those who want a well-rounded experience.

Balanced Attributes: Humans are the most versatile race in the Project Trigger Roblox game, with perfectly balanced defense, combat, and speed.

Humans typically don’t have the specialized abilities of other races. Still, they can unlock numerous versatile skills rendering them capable of offensive and defensive roles. The base chance to roll a Human is 60%

All Project Trigger Races Listed

Effective and fun playing is all about tuning up your character build following your game style. For example, if you prefer a balanced approach, a Human character will do just fine, however, if you favor offensive power and damage dealing above all else, a Liberi is a good choice.

Egrates excel in strategic abilities, while Calvaria characters are champions of defense and they are best suited to wannabe tanks. Each race offers something unique, so the best one for you will depend on your preferred playstyle in Project Trigger. Provided with enough skill and experience, Aftokrator and Eldar can be truly devastating in combat, which is why they sit so high on our tier list.

Human: Perfectly balanced and adaptable to many playstyles.

Now that you got the hang of it, feel free to join the dedicated Discord Project Trigger server and share your thoughts with other Roblox Trigger players. For more info on enemies, weapons, and stats, use the Project Trigger Trello board and take it from there.

