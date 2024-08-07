Anime Power Evolution Simulator Codes (August 2024)

Updated: August 7, 2024 We found some codes!

You and I both know that you’ll need a lot of time to unlock all the best fighters, relics, masteries, achievements, etc., in APES. You’ll even feel stuck at certain stages of progression. We’ve got your back, though. Here are all the codes for the Anime Power Evolution Simulator, including instructions on how to claim them.

All Active Anime Power Evolution Simulator Codes

Release : 1 Power Potion (New)

: 1 Power Potion SorryShutdown : 1 Gems Potion (New)

: 1 Gems Potion BugFixe: 1 XP Potion (New)

Expired Anime Power Evolution Simulator Codes

There are no expired codes at the moment.

How to Claim Codes in APES

Open Anime Power Evolution Simulator on Roblox. Click on Codes (bird icon) all the way to the right. Type your code into the input field. Click Redeem to claim the code and get the boosts.

What if a Code Isn’t Working?

The most common reason for non-working codes in the Anime Power Evolution Simulator is spelling mistakes. That’s because codes for this experience are case-sensitive and often long. To avoid them, simply copy-paste the codes instead. Plus, that’s the best method if you’re on a PC/laptop.

Also, there is a chance that your spelling was fine but that the code you tried to claim is expired or already redeemed on your account. In those cases, there is, unfortunately, nothing you can do but move on to the next available code.

How to Get More APES Codes

The best place to look for Anime Power Evolution Simulator codes is the Ghoulax Studio Discord server. There is even a dedicated codes channel, though it’s not always up-to-date. Also, there is other important information over there, including update notes, event announcements, giveaways, etc.

If you do decide to look for codes yourself, know that it will most probably be a massive waste of time, as we check that server regularly, updating our list if needed. That’s why bookmarking this post is the way to go. Plus, you won’t get all the unnecessary notifications.

That sums up everything you need to know about codes for APES. Also, if you want to find codes for other popular experiences, including Anime Ascensions Simulator, Slime Slaying Online RPG, and Magic Blade Simulator, visit the Roblox section on our website.

