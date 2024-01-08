Roblox Anime Combat Simulator Codes (January 2024)

After the latest Roblox Anime Combat Simulator codes? This game from Who Games Anime isn’t a new release, but some updates towards the end of 2023 have hugely boosted its popularity. Codes are on offer to boost your progression and ease the grind, so be sure to redeem them!

All Roblox Anime Combat Simulator Codes

Anime Combat Simulator Codes (Active)

LIKES10K: Power Scrolls x2

Anime Combat Simulator Codes (Expired)

No expired codes

How to Redeem Codes in Roblox Anime Combat Simulator

Using your codes in Anime Combat Simulator is a very straightforward process, involving just a few taps on your screen. You don’t even need to complete any tutorials before you can use them!

Load into Anime Combat Simulator from the Roblox game page.

Press the Shop icon, then tap the Twitter bird icon that says Codes.

Paste in a code from our list and hit the Redeem button.

If the code in question still works, check your inventory for some freebies!

How Can You Get More Anime Combat Simulator Codes?

The best place to spot new codes for this Roblox game is the official game page. The most recent working code is always available in the description, as well as details on when the next one lands. This all depends on the game hitting certain like goals, so if you’re eager for the next coupon, you know what to do.

Aside from that, the game advises you to follow ItsNoahWho, BossSpax, and storalus on X for more codes. There’s also a Discord server and Roblox group to join, leaving you plenty of options for more freebies.

Why Are My Roblox Anime Combat Simulator Codes Not Working?

If you’re trying to redeem these codes but aren’t having any luck, there are two potential reasons behind it. Unfortunately, the most likely scenario is that the code in question has expired. That’s bound to happen eventually, especially because a lot of codes in this game are released to celebrate like goals. Once it’s long bypassed, the code could stop working.

The only other scenario is that there’s a formatting issue as you type a code into the redemption box. Most Roblox coupons tend to be case-sensitive, so ensure all the capitalization is correct. To avoid any issues of this nature, you can simply paste in a code from our list. That makes things easier!

What is Roblox Anime Combat Simulator?

Developed by Who Games Anime, this game is all about combat. You’ll duel against NPC enemies littered around the open world to earn Yen. Then, spend it on more weapons and skill upgrades to make you even more lethal in battle. As you play you’ll unlock new characters with better stats, as well as leaderboards to flex your abilities against other players.

Those are all the codes we have right now.