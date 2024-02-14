Can You Guess the Pal Breed With These Combinations? Take This Quiz to Find Out

With hundreds of combinations, Palword’s breeding system features many variations, from standard offspring to ones that make absolutely no sense at all. You’d be surprised to see the results of these creations unless you’ve become an expert in the game’s complex reproduction mechanics. So, if you think you’ve mastered this system, let’s test your knowledge of these Pal breed combinations.

Palworld Pal Breeding Quiz

Thanks to the Paldex collection, you can experiment around with all Pal types by selecting two parents. While some are pretty straightforward with their types and animalistic appearances, others aren’t so explicit and unleash breeds you may not have expected.

To explain how this quiz works, you’ll first see the two parent combinations to get an idea of what their offspring could be. However, you shouldn’t be fooled by their corresponding types, as a ton of breeds often don’t share the same element. Even those from the exact same species don’t always create what you would think.

Now that we’ve got that covered, let’s see if you have what it takes to pass this Palworld quiz:

Were you able to get them all right? Or were there a few that stumped you? No matter what, Palworld always seems to keep you guessing, and yet we just can’t get enough of it. There’s definitely a lot more odd Pal breeds out there, and there will surely be more to come with the next update.

The Early Access period is probably just the tip of the breeding iceberg, so there will undoubtedly be more combinations to stir up additional challenges. But since a release date hasn’t been set for the upcoming patch, you can use this time to study up on your Paldex and try out other breeds that you may not have used yet. That means players will need to stock up on all those delicious cakes for the chance to get Palworld’s many unique breeds.