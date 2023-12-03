Is Drampa Coming to Pokemon GO? Answered

Drampa is a rather unique Pokemon, somehow managing to embrace both odd and intriguing qualities at the same time. While this ‘Mon has been missing from the world of Pokemon GO for a significant amount of time, new evidence is pointing towards the idea that it may finally be time for Drampa’s debut. We’ve got all you’ll need to know on this matter, so follow along below.

Is Drampa Getting Added to Pokemon GO?

As of Dec. 4, 2023, Drampa is not currently in the Pokemon GO game, nor has it been confirmed as a scheduled release. However, new evidence is pointing towards Drampa making an appearance in the very near future, so not all hope is lost for fans of the ‘ol Dragon Type.

Surprisingly, the latest Pokemon GO loading screen, which has gone live alongside the Timeless Travels Season kicking off Dec. 2023, features an appearance of Drampa. In this beautiful festive scene, Drampa can be seen floating in the sky on the right side of the screen.

Image Source: Niantic & The Pokemon Company

As the other Hisuian Pokemon pictured alongside Drampa, such as Hisuian Samurott, Decidueye, and Typhlosion have been confirmed to appear this season, it can be predicted that Drampa will be making a debut in Pokemon GO at some stage in the near future, perhaps during one of the several holidays events that have been planned out. All we can do for now is simply wait for more information, but it certainly seems this ‘Mon has a very solid chance of showing up soon!

That’s everything you need to know about whether Drampa is coming to Pokemon GO. For more helpful guides, check out the rest of our content here at Twinfinite. We have plenty more topics to answer your Pokemon GO queries and assist your adventures, such as the best eeveelution in the game, explained.