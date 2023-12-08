Everything You Need to Know About Pokemon GO’s Catch Mastery Ice Event

Pokemon GO’s Timeless Travels Season brings a variety of different events to the game during the Christmas and New Year holiday dates, with plenty of little bonuses and tasks for players to enjoy. Among them is the Catch Mastery: Ice event, which enables players to encounter certain Ice Type Pokemon with increased spawn rates. Follow along below for everything you need to know about the event.

Pokemon GO Catch Mastery Ice Event – All Spawns, Bonuses, and Research

With the arrival of the Timeless Travels Season in Pokemon GO, there are plenty of upcoming events for Trainers to look forward to, including Catch Mastery: Ice. Pokemon Go’s Catch Mastery: Ice event will go live in-game on Dec. 9, 2023, and run from 10 AM – 8 PM, local time. During this time, there will be increased wild spawn encounters, event bonuses, Field Research tasks, and Timed Research, which have been explained in further detail below.

Wild Spawns

Image Source: Niantic & The Pokemon Company

Certain wild spawns will be appearing much more frequently for the duration of this event, operating quite similar to the familiar Spotlight Hour events. This time around, both Snorunt and Bergmite will be making frequent appearances in the wild, and both will be obtainable as shinies. Due to the increased spawn rates for these Pokemon, this means that it is easier to hit the lucky odds of the one in five hundred shiny rates too, so if you’re looking for a sparkling icy friend, this event may bring you luck.

Event Bonuses

There are a couple of event bonuses that will be live for the duration of Catch Mastery: Ice. These bonuses increase the rates of specific shiny Pokemon spawning, making your time hunting down these frosty friends significantly easier. The event bonuses are as listed below:

You’ll have an increased chance of encountering Shiny Snorunt, Shiny Cryogonal, and Shiny Bergmite.

2× XP for successfully catching Pokémon with Nice Throws, Great Throws, and Excellent Throws.

Field Research Tasks

Image Source: Niantic & The Pokemon Company

There is also some Field Research regarding throwing accuracy when it comes to catching wild Pokemon. These tasks have not been listed on the official Pokemon GO website, so we’ll just have to wait and find out the specifics once the event goes live. However, completing these tasks will give you an encounter with Cryogonal, which has a chance to be shiny. Glittering, sparkling snowflakes for the holidays, anyone?

Timed Research

Timed Research for the event will involve catching Ice Type Pokemon. Much like the Field Research, specifics are still a mystery. However, completing 10 sets of Research Tasks will enable you to encounter 40 Cryogonal in total, giving you the most opportunity for a shiny to pop up. On top of this, players can choose to purchase a Paid Timed Research ticket, which will double the ecnounters upon completion, bringing the total Cryogonal appearances up to 80. If you’re really dead set on catching a shiny these holidays, it seems Cryogonal is the best bet!

That’s everything you need to know about Pokemon GO’s Catch Mastery Ice event. For more helpful guides, check out the rest of our content here at Twinfinite. We have a variety of topics to assist you on your Pokemon GO Raids, captures, and battles, such as the best and strongest Pokemon of every Type.