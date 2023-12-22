Upcoming Lethal Company Update 47 Aims To Rework The Thumper, Shovel Adjustments & More

On the bright side, one of the game's most deadly monsters has been fixed up.

Though it is something you have to directly opt-into on Steam to access, anyone can access Update 47 for Lethal Company. Keep in mind that it is experimental, so there could still be bugs with it. However, thanks to players who have already accessed it, we do have a clear idea of update 47.

All of this information is thanks to YouTuber Wurps. Though keep in mind they are utilizing mods so their UI might look different than yours.

The biggest change, probably is that the Thumper enemy has been reworked to not feel quite as unfair. Before, it would charge up speed until it hit a player, without any sort of speed mitigation. This lead to players being unable to run or escape once they found one.

With the update, the Thumper has a “higher minimum acceleration,” but will lose speed upon colliding with walls/railings. This not only gives players more escape time, but also provides a window in which to deal some damage. You’ll still definitely get hit by one, but at least the odds have been evened up a little bit.

In further help escaping, you typical weight load won’t be quite the same once the update is live for everyone. The shovel has been dropped from its previous 19 pounds down to a manageable eight. This 11-pound difference makes a big impact when it comes to player movement, and it allows for better weight management.

Adding to that, there has also been a small adjustment in the range of the shovel’s attacks. According to Wurps, it is only a roughly .4 change, but that’s will likely be significant in the long run.

There are still plenty of smaller things in Update 47 that players can watch Wurps video for themselves to find out. Though we don’t have an exact date on when it will release for all players, it shouldn’t be too long.