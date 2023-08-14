Team Money Wins the August Splatfest in Splatoon 3

The August Splatfest in Splatoon 3 is now over, and Team Money has been declared the winner. This weekend’s Splatfest set out to decide what is most important in life: money, fame, or love.

The five categories that decided the winner were a sneak peak round, popularity, open battles, pro battles, and tricolor battles.

Team Money won three of those five categories and had enough points to come out on top. The final score of the Splatfest was 33-12-12. Here is the breakdown of which team won each category and how many points they were awarded:

Sneak Peak – Money (7 points)

Popularity – Money (8 points)

Open Battles – Love (12 points)

Pro Battles – Fame (12 points)

Tricolor Battles – Money (18 points)

The Splatfest lasted the entire weekend, starting on Friday evening and lasting through Sunday evening. After the first half ended on Saturday night, Team Love was the leading team, and Tricolor matches began.

This was the eighth official Splatoon 3 Splatfest since the game released last year in September. In July, Team Vanilla beat Team Strawberry and Team Mint Chip to determine which flavor ice cream is best.

All participants of the Splatfest will receive Super Sea Snails. You can use these to add sub ability slots on gear and reroll gear abilities. The higher rank you earned while battling during the Splatfest the more Super Sea Snails you’ll receive, with Team Money participants earning a bonus number.

In other Splatoon 3 news, Sizzle Season 2023 is coming to an end this month. You have until August 31 to complete your catalog, earning rewards along the way. You can find everything new in the Sizzle Season update right here.