The Next Splatoon 3 Splatfest Makes You Pick Between Money, Fame, and Love

Nintendo has just announced the August Splatfest in Splatoon 3. This time, the theme involves a particular set of life priorities. The Splatoon team wants to know what is most important to you: money, fame, or love?

Splatoon 3 players will be able to vote for which of these three teams they prefer. Then, they will battle it out in Turf War matches to win the Splatfest.

What’s most important in life?

Money, fame, or love?



This in-game event begins 8/11 at 5pm PT through 8/13 at 5pm PT! pic.twitter.com/0sG1d8Xezs — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 27, 2023

You’ll be able to pick your team about a week before the Splatfest actually begins. In the week leading up to the competition, you can earn conch shells for each catalog level you achieve during the voting period and during the actual Splatfest.

The number of conch shells each team earns is one of the factors that decides the Splatfest’s winner. Therefore, it’s important to win as many as you can. These conch shells can also be traded for in-game rewards such as locker decorations and banners.

This Splatfest comes after the most recent one that took place in mid-July. Team Vanilla beat Team Strawberry and Team Mint Chip in the sweet-themed ice cream competition.

Interestingly, this Splatfest is a reprise of an old one from Splatoon 2. Back in 2018, Love came out on top when the competition was between Team Money and Team Love. With Team Fame as an extra choice this time, we’ll have to see if Team Love can still win it all.

The Money vs. Fame vs. Love Splatfest will run from Friday, August 11 at 8:00 pm ET through Sunday, August 13 at 8:00 pm ET, so you have some time to decide which team you will want to represent.