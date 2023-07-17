Team Vanilla Wins the Ice Cream Flavor Spatfest in Splatoon 3

The latest Splatfest in Splatoon 3 has ended, and Team Vanilla has just been crowned the winner. This weekend’s Splatfest set out to determine which flavor of ice cream is best: vanilla, strawberry or mint chip.

The categories that decided the winner were a sneak peak round, popularity, open battles, pro battles, and tricolor battles.

Team Vanilla won four of those five categories. The final score of the Splatfest was 45-0-12. Here is the breakdown of which team won each category and how many points they were awarded:

Sneak Peak – Vanilla (7 points)

Popularity – Vanilla (8 points)

Open Battles – Vanilla (12 points)

Pro Battles – Mint Chip (12 points)

Tricolor Battles – Vanilla (18 points)

The Splatfest lasted the entire weekend, starting on Friday evening and lasting through Sunday evening. After the first half ended on Saturday night, Team Vanilla was the leading team by a small margin, and Tricolor matches began.

This was the seventh official Splatoon 3 Splatfest since the game released last year in September. In May, Team Power swept the competition in a Zelda-themed Splatfest to determine which piece of the Triforce was best.

All participants of the Splatfest will receive Super Sea Snails. You can use these to add sub ability slots on gear and reroll gear abilities. The higher rank you earned while battling during the Splatfest the more Super Sea Snails you’ll receive, with Team Vanilla participants earning a bonus number.

In other Splatoon 3 news, Sizzle Season 2023 is about halfway over. You have until August 31 to complete your catalog, earning rewards along the way. You can find everything new in the latest Sizzle Season update right here.