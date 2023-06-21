The Next Splatoon 3 Splatfest Theme Is a Sweet One

Featured image source: Nintendo

Which flavor of ice cream do you like best: vanilla, strawberry, or mint chip?

A sweet Splatfest is coming to Splatoon 3 in July. The theme will involve ice cream flavors and which one everyone thinks is best. This Splatfest asks “Which flavor of ice cream is best? Vanilla, strawberry, or mint chip?”

Splatoon 3 players will be able to vote for which team they like the best and battle it out in Turf War matches to win the Splatfest.

SRL Splatfest Research Team here! We've uncovered the next Splatfest theme. "Which flavor of ice cream is best? Vanilla, strawberry, or mint chip?" WOW. As scientists, we'll remain neutral, but there IS a correct answer. Battle it out from 5 PM PT on 7/14 to 5 PM PT on 7/16! pic.twitter.com/d8m56mnqsb — Splatoon North America (@SplatoonNA) June 21, 2023

You’ll be able to pick your team about a week before the Splatfest actually begins. In the week leading up to the competition, you can earn conch shells for each catalog level you achieve during the voting period and during the actual Splatfest.

The number of conch shells each team earns is one of the factors that decides the Splatfest’s winner, so it’s important to win as many as you can. These conch shells can also be traded for in-game rewards such as locker decorations and banners.

This Splatfest comes after the previous one that took place in May in which Team Power beat Team Courage and Team Wisdom in the legendary Zelda-themed competition.

The ice cream flavor-themed Splatfest will run from Friday, July 14 at 8:00 pm ET through Sunday, July 16 at 8:00 pm ET, so you have some time to decide if you will join team vanilla, strawberry, or mint chip.

