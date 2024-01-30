PSA: You Can Move Items Without Being Encumbered in Palworld

Every Palworld player knows the struggle of the moving process, where they’ll often be anchored down by their inventory. I mean, I get that it’s supposed to be realistic, but standard items like wood and stone shouldn’t be the bane of my existence when it comes to storage.

Fortunately, Twitter/X user makeUmove discovered a way to move items without being in that dreaded encumbered state. In their post, they could take an object and walk over to another storage location, all while not being weighed down.

If you haven’t interacted much with storage, it should be noted that heavy stacks can cause an immobile state. So, a trick like this helps tremendously with the base.

It also works similarly to an alternative method players have used with their Grapple Gun. Instead of dragging the item, this technique zips you to where you want to go while still encumbered.

Both methods are helpful in the long run, but many Palworld players have expressed a desire to change the weight mechanics. While it is understandable for the items to weigh you down during your travels, some users believe we should at least have unlimited capacity at base. It would make things a lot easier if this feature were ever to be included or to have some sort of backpack.

Hopefully, the Palworld roadmap will eventually address this ongoing issue later on. But for now, you can learn how to do makeUmove’s trick for a more accessible experience.

How to Move Items Without Being Encumbered in Palworld

If you aren’t exactly sure how to move resources like the Twitter/X user does, the main thing you need to press is the ‘Tab’ key. To break it down, you can follow these steps:

Open you storage Click and hold on the item Hit the ‘Tab’ button Walk to your desired chest Open storage and place the item inside

The ‘Tab’ key allows you to close your storage and freely walk around with the items in hand. It won’t affect your weight capacity at all, so don’t worry about being in that immobile state.

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

The technique primarily works for short-term walks within the base, which can actually be a lot more difficult through normal means. In the future, we could get another way of performing these transfers as players test out Palworld’s various mechanics.