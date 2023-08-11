The Most Played Baldur’s Gate 3 Origin Character Has One of the Highest Causes of Death

The statistics for BG3’s opening weekend feature a ton of surprising results, from the top choice of the Half-Elf race to the considerable amount of hours spent in character creation. However, one of the most unexpected outcomes is the data for the most-played Origin individual, which is none other than your favorite Human, Gale.

Although many players have chosen to go with a customized Tav, Gale reigns supreme, with 27,784 users selecting his avatar during the launch. This top spot isn’t the only title the character has gained, as Larian Studios indicates his position as the seventh-highest cause of death.

Last weekend, you played 1225 years of Baldur’s Gate 3. As we head into the second weekend of launch, we’ve compiled some tasty stats for you to sink your teeth into.



Read more in Community Update #23 – Here’s To You: https://t.co/zKYgOuq1DS pic.twitter.com/Vij4ncdkdb — Baldur's Gate 3 (@baldursgate3) August 11, 2023

It isn’t clear why Gale is so prone to be downed, but maybe his luscious hair is more flammable than we think. Nevertheless, we can’t blame the character entirely, given that 12 percent of players have fallen to friendly fire casting spells. (I may have been one of them, but I digress…)

Aside from Gale, Karlach and Astarion are up and up in the Origin character selection, with Lae’zel receiving the least amount of users. Astarion also holds the title of the Baldur’s Gate 3 heartbreaker due to 100,000 players getting rejected by him. But at least Gale was there as a shoulder to cry on considering his high status in the romance department.

There are plenty of other interesting finds in the BG3’s launch statistics, especially with the 368 players that completed the game and the 750,000 times Scratch got pets on opening weekend.

We can’t wait to see the results of the following analysis. Will Gale hold his title? Or will an unexpected character take his spot? Only time will tell, and hopefully, even more people will continue to pet Scratch like the good boy he is.