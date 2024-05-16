2022 saw the long-awaited revival of legendary horror franchise Silent Hill. Konami announced three new games, an interactive streaming experience, and a new film. While things have been quiet for some time, more recently we’ve seen more coming out. This week, an early cut of Return to Silent Hill was screened at Cannes Film Festival. Additionally, Variety has unveiled the first image of iconic villain Pyramid Head.

Here’s Our First Look at Pyramid Head in Return to Silent Hill

Return to Silent Hill is directed by Christoph Gans and is based on Silent Hill 2, the most beloved game in the series. The game follows James Sunderland, a widower who returns to Silent Hill, after receiving a letter from his late wife, Mary. Along the way, he meets a mysterious young woman, Maria, who physically resembles Mary.

Image Source: Maze Pictures, Metropolitan Filmexport, Davis Films, and The Electric Shadow Company, via Variety

Silent Hill 2 also introduced Pyramid Head, one of the most iconic characters in survival horror history. Pyramid Head stalks the streets of Silent Hill, tormenting James by killing Maria over and over again. Since his debut, Pyramid Head has become the face of the franchise. As well as popping up in other Silent Hill games, he has appeared in titles such as Dead by Daylight.

It’s worth noting that Silent Hill has had a rocky history in film. The first film was praised for its visuals, but criticized for its deviation from the source material. The sequel, Silent Hill: Revelations, has a mere 8% on Rotten Tomatoes with an average rating of just 3.1%.

Whether Return to Silent Hill will buck the trend remains to be seen. Silent Hill 2 holds a special place in many fans’ hearts, so any deviation from the source is likely to be badly received. However, the image suggests at least one scene in particular will be recreated, namely the iconic moment where James first encounters Pyramid Head on the other side of a fence.

