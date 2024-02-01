Kill the Justice League Players Are Already Developing Sequel Ideas With This Beloved DC Anti-hero

The many iterations of the Suicide Squad have changed up the crew line-up, expanding the classic dynamics from the original comic series. Kill the Justice League is one of those entries that have recently altered the course, made up of King Shark, Harley Quinn, Deadshot, and Captain Boomerang.

Although the team already makes for a great ensemble, some DC fans can’t help but wish for more. This has led them to develop potential ideas for the game’s sequel (if it does actually happen.)

The most popular suggestion is the incorporation of Red Hood, also known as Arkham Knight and Jason Todd. He’s become one of the most beloved characters in the franchise due to his heartbreaking storyline. Though, the funny thing is that he first started out as the most-hated Robin in the early days, resulting in his demise in the ’80s.

That has since changed, especially when Jason made his video game debut as the Arkham Knight. Now, fans can’t get enough of him, and he’s even claimed the title of my favorite character in the Batman universe. So, due to his dedicated fanbase, Kill the Justice League players have established a few unique ways to get him in the sequel, including a narrative where Red Hood kills the Suicide Squad.

Sounds pretty crazy, but isn’t that what the Suicide Squad is all about? We didn’t think it was possible for the Justice League to turn evil, yet here we are.

But if the mission to kill the Suicide Squad sounds too far-fetched to you, then maybe Todd could join the team instead. It’s not like he hasn’t done it before in the comics, with the likes of the Get Joker! storyline.

Alternatively, fans have desired a Red Hood DLC as an additional side narrative. Batman: Arkham Knight has done this in the past, so the idea could come to fruition.

Fortunately, Red Hood lovers did get some teasers in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League. Without spoiling too much, there are various mentions of Jason and his Arkham Knight alter-ego. It’s something to hold us over until we hopefully get a DLC, sequel, or maybe even an all-out game just for him.