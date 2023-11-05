Fortnite OG has arrived, and it brings an epic new Victory Umbrella! The teasers and hints of what’s coming in the future continue this season as some players are discovering as they get their first Victory Royale. It turns out the Fortnite OG Victory Umbrella may be teasing an exciting reveal for the future of Fortnite.

What Does the Fortnite OG Victory Umbrella Reveal?

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

The shiny new Victory Umbrella, ‘Time Brella,’ is similar to the one we received in the very first season 0: ‘The Umbrella.’ It is the same shiny blue-gray steel, but this season, it looks like it has a time machine attached. The millions of players enjoying Fortnite right now have been speculating on what this umbrella may show.

Interestingly, the time machine fitted to the umbrella displays two dates. The first date reads May 04 2024, and the second date underneath reads June 08 2068. Nothing is ever a coincidence in Fortnite; the two dates displayed undoubtedly mean something. In the movie Back To The Future, the DeLorean’s two dates show the date they depart and the date they want to travel to, so perhaps this is a similar detail… But what would the dates represent?

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

If Epic Games continues to release chapters every two to three months, the first date would more than likely show the time when Chapter 5 Season 2 begins. This would make sense because we know already that Chapter 5 Season 1 is due in December 2023. The fact that it is also Star Wars Day may be significant. This may be a hint at a new season based entirely on Star Wars or a major update which could include a Star Wars crossover.

The second date probably doesn’t represent a real-time date as it is 44 and a half years in the future. The most likely speculation we can offer is that on May 4th 2024 we will have either a considerable update and new season, or the time machine will propel us to a futuristic Fortnite map based in 2068. We have traveled to the past, and now it is time to go back to the future!

Whatever happens, it is bound to be as exciting as ever with a new map and new POIs. And, of course, more Fortnite lore to enjoy. For more Fortnite OG hints and tips, including how to level up fast, check out more guides below.