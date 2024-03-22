Load From Last Inn Rest Causing Players to Lose Their Autosaves in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is known for some pretty hardcore features when it comes to game progression and permanent decisions. It might feel bad to make a decision with a negative outcome, but the Load From Last Inn Rest has been causing an even worse issue for some unprepared players.

Recommended Videos

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is committed to its single save file gameplay. It’s obvious that the developers are staunchly against save-scumming to the detriment of their own players. Nothing makes this more obvious than the Load From Last Inn Rest saving method.

There are two primary loading methods in Dragon’s Dogma 2, the first one loads you from your last autosave, while the other option loads you from your last rest at an Inn. Now most people don’t rest at Inns too often, and Dragon’s Dogma 2 often involves decisions with unforeseen consequences. In these situations, some players opt to pick the Load from Rest at Inn option, before immediately regretting it.

This is because the game only supports a single save file. Loading from your Last Rest at an Inn overwrites your current autosave file. Some players can go several hours before their last rest at an Inn, and this option will wipe out all of that progress. To make matters worse, the game doesn’t give you a warning before you select this option, so it catches you completely off-guard.

While the Load from Last Rest at an Inn option is meant to be a safeguard to help reduce frustration with Timed Quests and important decisions, it has brought in its own headaches that can cost you several hours of precious time.

This is a warning to all the players who are yet to use the Load From Last Rest at Inn option and a message to those who might have already suffered from it. You are not alone. Lastly, those resourceful enough might still be able to use this option to salvage their game from terrible states.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more