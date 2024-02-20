Z Warriors Unleashed Codes (February 2024)

With the ambitious anime-inspired mobile game finally out now, you’re no doubt on the hunt for Z Warriors Unleashed codes. While the game may not be available on iOS devices just yet, those playing on Android will definitely want to get in on some early freebies.

All Z Warriors Unleashed Codes

Z Warriors Unleashed Codes (Active)

There are no active Z Warriors Unleashed codes right now. Sorry about that!

Z Warriors Unleashed Codes (Expired)

goku001

goku777777

broly7777777

How to Redeem Codes in Z Warriors Unleashed

Image Source: Z Warriors Unleashed

Since Z Warriors Unleashed is currently only accessible on Android devices, we’ve been unable to test out the redemption process for ourselves. As such, the instructions below are our estimation, based on how other mobile games handle coupons.

Download Z Warriors Unleashed from the Google Play Store.

Play through the tutorial until you’re given free rein of the game and its menus.

When you’re on the main AFK screen, tap the Benefit icon.

Paste in a code from our list and hit the Claim button.

Check your in-game mail to see what you’ve unlocked!

How Can You Get More Z Warriors Unleashed Codes?

Interestingly, there are no official websites or social media channels for Z Warriors Unleashed to check for new coupons. On top of that, there isn’t a Discord server either, so it’s hard to know where any future freebies may land.

We have two main recommendations in these cases: bookmark this page and check back often, or keep searching for Z Warriors Unleashed on YouTube. The only codes that have arrived so far have been via YouTube accounts purporting to have freebies, but none of them are active. Take them with a pinch of salt, but have a go at redeeming them anyway.

Why Are My Z Warriors Unleashed Codes Not Working?

If you’ve found a code on the internet but it isn’t working when you redeem it, the most likely scenario is that it’s fake. Since the game lacks any official news sources, there’s no guarantee that any codes you spot will actually work.

The only alternative is to make sure you’re inputting each code properly. Just like Roblox games, coupons here will be case-sensitive and require precise formatting to redeem properly.

What is Z Warriors Unleashed?

Z Warriors Unleashed is an unofficial anime-based mobile game. It contains beloved characters like Goku, partaking in AFK battles where you gradually power up. It’s a gacha game at its core, meaning you’ll need to save up resources to purchase summons to unlock more characters. If you’ve ever played a mobile RPG before, you’ll know exactly what to expect from Z Warriors Unleashed.

