Yggdra Chronicle Tier List (March 2024)

Are your favorite Valkyries meta right now?
Published: Mar 25, 2024 09:39 am
Looking for a Yggdra Chronicle tier list so you don’t waste rolls on thrash characters? Well, look no further as we’ve analyzed them and sorted them in a neat list, ranking them from best to worst. So, let’s just dive straight into it.

All Yggdra Chronicle Characters Tier List

Before we dive into the list, know that the character order within tiers is random and that some characters that start out as one-star rank higher than certain three-star characters because they are easier to get an upgrade and provide significant value early on in the game.

Likewise, three-star valkyries that are supposed to be end-game characters but pale in comparison to the other three-stars are ranked lower because they are harder to get and are just straight-up bad options for almost any game mode.

So, with all of the above taken into account, here is our Yggdra Chronicle tier list.

TierValkyries
SAlapis, Mikoto, Yulia, Patricia
ASonia, Isca, Stephanie, Nora, Ursula, Nayuta, Lady, Alexandria, Morana, Lisa
BErika, Naja, Maruru, Yuna, Emily, Rakuro, Lauro, Ashaki, Dragonica, Cabera, Loretta
CAisha, Maribelle, Surley, Mavis, Leanne, Emma, Isabella, Ashiri, Merenza
DAmelia, Ringo, Lydia, Sapphire, Bella, Selma, Momo, Ami, Sylvia, Mikaela

How to Get Currency to Roll for Characters

Yggdra Chronicle is still a relatively new game, and there aren’t many codes. However, there are numerous login and beginner guide quests you should exploit to get pulls and free characters. Also, there is a free battle pass with resources and diamonds and a free 100-roll choice gacha for new players, where you can get two or even three S-tier characters if you’re lucky.

That sums up all you need to know about the best Valkyries in the game. Also, if this tier list helped you out in Yggdra Chronicle, know that we have a bunch more for all the other popular gachas out there, together with Solo Leveling: ARISE, Idle Angels, and Monster Never Cry.

