Are There Yggdra Chronicle Codes? (March 2024)

Yggdra Chronicle is a fairly recent tactical RPG game where you’ll have to grind a lot to fully upgrade all the best characters. However, there are options to speed that up, and some are completely free. Here, we’ve answered whether there are Yggdra Chronicle codes.

All Yggdra Chronicle Codes List

There are no working codes right now.

Expired Yggdra Chronicle Codes

There are no expired codes right now.

How to Redeem Codes in Yggdra Chronicle

Follow the instructions below to redeem Yggdra Chronicle codes:

Open Yggdra Chronicle on your device. Click the menu icon on the top right. Click the Exchange Rewards button (giftbox) on the bottom left. Type in your code in the text box. Click on Exchange to claim your loot.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

If you tried to type out one of these Yggdra Chronicle codes and it isn’t working, it could be that you’ve made a spelling mistake. To nullify any chance of that happening, you should copy and paste them into the input field instead.

Also, maybe your spelling was fine, but the code you tried has already expired or it might even be fake. Thiese kind of things happen in virtually every game out there and there is unfortunately nothing we as players can do about that.

How Can You Get More Yggdra Chronicle Codes?

There are two places you should check out if you want to find Yggdra Chronicle codes: the official Discord server and the official Facebook page. There, the developers post all the newest announcements related to the game and, most importantly, codes.

But what if you don’t want to be bothered by irrelevant notifications or just don’t want to bother with scrolling through these in search of codes? Well, then, you should bookmark this post instead. We keep the list updated so you can be sure that you’re always getting all the codes that exist.

Other Ways to Get Free Rewards

Yggdra Chronicle is still a new game, and there are numerous events and game modes you can use to earn free rewards. However, the most important one at the start is the 100 Roll gacha, where you can summon 100 times and choose which summon to claim. You can do this only once, though, so think carefully before deciding which Valkyries you’re going to go with.

What Is Yggdra Chronicle?

Yggdra Chronicle is a tactical gacha RPG game where you collect Valkyries (read anime waifus) and use them to build your own party of heroes to defend the world from destruction. It’s currently only available in Thailand, but you can still play it from other regions using a VPN. An international release is still uncertain.

Well, that is everything we have regarding codes for Yggdra Chronicle. If you want to see more articles like this one, check out the Codes section here on Twinfinite. We have lists for all the most popular titles and they’ll surely come in handy.

Finally, if you’re enjoying Yggdra Chronicle and want to try out some other gacha games, I suggest you check out Monster Never Cry. There are fewer waifus there, but who cares when you get to play as the bad guys?

