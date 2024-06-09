Xbox Games Showcase 2024 Live Blog: All Reveals and Announcements

That time has come again for game studios to showcase their biggest games and projects for the rest of the year. The 2024 Xbox Games Showcase is one of the biggest of these events, and this year will be no exception. With the Black Ops 6 Direct following, some exciting reveals will surely happen.

This is the first year that Microsoft has owned Activision Blizzard since its acquisition in 2023. This might create a certain theme for this showcase with older Activision titles being added to Game Pass, but tensions could also be high. With no acknowledgment at the Summer Game Fest about Microsoft’s recent layoffs, the live chats will likely have some discourse among players.

How to Watch the 2024 Xbox Games Showcase

You can watch the Xbox Games Showcase at 1 pm EST on June 9 on any official Xbox, Bethesda or Activision channels. That includes YouTube, Twitch or Facebook, but you can also check it out on LinkedIn. There will even be a version with an audio description on Xbox’s ASL channel for those with limited or no hearing.

The Black Ops 6 Direct will follow immediately, so you don’t need to go anywhere to continue watching. Below, we’ll list the reveals and announcements for both events.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Xbox and Activision have shown a teaser for the next Call of Duty, Black Ops 6, and have given it a release date of October 25, 2024. Not only is this the first time in 10 years that Xbox has showcased a Call of Duty title, but this is the first time that a CoD title will be playable on Game Pass as a Day One title.

Doom: The Dark Ages

An exciting new entry into the Doom franchise looks to bring gruesome combat back to players at the hands of our favorite Doom Guy. The game is set to launch sometime in 2025 and will bring combat using new weapons like spinning razor shields, skull grinders and plenty more that we haven’t seen yet.

