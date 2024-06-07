Summer Game Fest 2024 Live Blog – All Announcements and Reveals

Summer Game Fest is one of the world’s premier gaming events. As such, we can expect plenty of announcements and trailers for games coming to a variety of platforms. Here’s our Summer Game Fest 2024 live blog.

Recommended Videos

What to Expect From Summer Game Fest 2024

Summer Game Fest streams on June 7 at 2PM ET/5PM PT/10PM BST.

Summer Game Fest has a history of new trailers and videos from some of our favorite games. Last year alone gave us new trailers for the likes of Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth and Spider-Man 2, gameplay from Alan Wake 2, and the announcement of titles like Palworld and Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown.

Host Geoff Keighley has already stated that this year’s event will be quieter than in past years. However, we can still expect a few big announcements and closer looks at projects we already know about.

Blumhouse Games has already announced that it’ll be unveiling its debut project at the event. A new Tomb Raider game is a possibility, as Amazon Games is listed as an official partner for the event. Other partners include Capcom, Atlus, and Bandai Namco.

Additionally, there are a few mobile-first developers partnering with Summer Game Fest this year, including Supercell and Niantic, as well as major platforms like PlayStation, Steam, and Xbox.

Want more announcements? Here’s everything we saw at PlayStation’s State of Play.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy