Everything We Saw in May 2024’s PlayStation State of Play

May 2024’s PlayStation State of Play means updates on some much-anticipated titles for the PS5 and PSVR2 – and the announcement of some brand-new ones. Will we get updates on some of our favorite franchises? Will any of our hopes and predictions come true? Get ready to find out. Here’s everything that Sony revealed during the event.

Concord

The State of play kicked off with a look at Concord, Firewalk’s upcoming 5v5 PVP first-person shooter.

The first trailer introduced the crew of the North Star, who get into a fight in a futuristic city, before shooting off through the stars.

The characters include Lennox – a green-skinned alien with a penchant for hot sauce – and Star Child, who can transform his skin into crystalline armor.

Following the first trailer we got our first look at Concord’s gameplay, and it promises intense sci-fi action. In each match, different teams will work against each other to complete their missions.

Concord is having a beta launch in July, before its worldwide launch in August.

God of War: Ragnarok (PC Edition)

2022’s beloved adventure is coming to PC for the first time, and the State of Play gave us a fresh look at what we can expect.

Dynasty Warriors: Origins

The beloved hack and slash franchise is coming back to PlayStation in 2025 with Dynasty Warriors: Origin. The game promises plenty of over-the-top action, as your hero will face off against entire armies all at once. Dynasty Warriors: Origin is coming in 2025.

Infinity Nikki

THis insanely cutesy Action RPG features a cast of gorgeously designed characters exploring a mysterious world filled with whimsy. However, there are hints of something darker beneath the surface. Infinity Nikki is getting its first test in Q3, 2024.

Ballad of Antara

Another Action RPG, Ballad of Antara seems decidedly darker than Infinity Nikki. The trailer is mysterious but we see some gorgeously designed characters exploring what looks to be a dark and dangerous universe, and facing off against some truly massive creatures. Ballad of Antara is coming in 2025.

Skydance’s Behemoth

This first-person PSVR2 title seems to take inspiration from a variety of titles, like Elden Ring and Assassin’s Creed. There’s what looks to be stealth kills and some of the biggest monsters we’ve seen since Shadow of the Colossus.

Alien: Rogue Incursion

Another PSVR2 title, this new entry in the Alien franchise looks to be a real treat for fans of the franchise. After all, Alien: Isolation is often called one of the scariest games ever made, and taking the action to VR seems to be a logical step. This gameplay trailer showed off plenty of tense action, with Xenomorphs skulking around as they hunt the hero.

Marvel Rivals

This squad-based game lets players step into the shoes of their favorite Marvel heroes in tense team-based action. It’s fun, over the top, and cartoony. The game’s closed PS5 beta begins in July.

Where Winds Meet

Where Winds Meet is a stylized action RPG with what looks to be a focus on intricate swordplay, as you fight both realistic and fantastic enemies in an Eastern-inspired world. Where Winds Meet was first announced some time ago, but this extended look gives us more reason than ever to be excited.

Until Dawn

Interactive horror movies are a hot topic right now, but arguably Until Dawn remains the best of them all. This PS5 remaster may lack new scenes (That’s the cost of casting hot property like Rami Malek and Nichole Sakura), but we will get to see all the blood and guts in high-definition glory like never before.

Path of Exile 2

Another Action RPG, Path of Exile 2’s top-down combat sees you face your enemies with magic and weapons in a gritty, Medieval world. Path of exile features couch co-op, and launches in Early Access in late 2024.

Silent Hill 2

THis one came as a surprise, given that the SIlent Hill Transmission airs shortly after the State of Play. The new trailer gave us a new look at the game, including combat, characters, and those famously disturbing environments. In particular, the trailer shone the spotlight on Angela, a young woman drawn to Silent Hill for her own reasons. Silent Hill launches on October 8.

Mosnter Hunter Wilds

The latest entry in Capcom’s beloved franchise looks to be the biggest and most exciting yet, with plenty of big weapons, bigger monsters, and stunningly realized environments. You’ll need to be at the top of your game if you want to succeed in this new expedition, but it looks like fans are in for a treat. Monster Hunter Wilds is coming in 2025.

Astrobot

PS5’s mascot returns with a brand new game all of his own. This time, the adorable robot will be flying around a series of fun and colorful worlds atop a Dualsense-5 themed controller, as well as taking part in some classic platforming action. There are plenty of references to other PlayStation franchises, so look forward to a game for all the PlayStation superfans out there. Astrobot launches on September 6.

