WWE 2K24 Early Access Release Time Countdown

WWE 2K24 is just around the corner! All wrestling fans are eager to see what awaits us in this latest sports game. We now know the release date for both early and full access. So here is our countdown to the WWE 2K24 early access release.
When is the WWE 2K24 Release Time?
The release date for WWE 2K24 early access is March 5, 2024. This date applies to those who pre-ordered either the Deluxe or WrestleMania editions. Early access will be available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Check our countdown timer below:
There are also other advantages for early access users in WWE 2K24. For example, you get alternate versions of Cody Rhodes, the star wrestler who is also featured on the game’s box art. Here are all the perks for both Deluxe and WrestleMania editions:
WWE 2K24 Deluxe Edition
- All Standard Edition bonuses
- Bianca Belair alt attire + MyFaction gold card Season Pass for 5 DLCs
- MyRise Mega Boost
- SuperCharger
- Rhea Ripley alt attire + MyFaction gold card
- 3 Days early access
WWE 2K24 40 Years of WrestleMania Edition
- Triple H
- Standard Edition + Deluxe Edition bonuses
- Rey Mysterio
- Macho King Randy Savage
- Rhea Ripley
- Charlotte Flair
- Gold MyFaction cards for all wrestlers included in the WrestleMania edition
- WrestleMania 40 arena
Those players who decide to buy the Standard Edition of the game will be able to play it starting from March 8, 2024. However, do keep in mind that WWE 2K24 isn’t coming to Xbox Game Pass or the Nintendo Switch.
That’s all there is to know about the release time of WWE 2K24 Early Access. For more Twinfinite guides for this game, check the full Season Pass DLC Roster, preload unlock times, as well as all Showcase of the Immortals matches.