WWE 2K24 Early Access Release Time Countdown

WWE 2K24 is just around the corner! All wrestling fans are eager to see what awaits us in this latest sports game. We now know the release date for both early and full access. So here is our countdown to the WWE 2K24 early access release.

When is the WWE 2K24 Release Time?

The release date for WWE 2K24 early access is March 5, 2024. This date applies to those who pre-ordered either the Deluxe or WrestleMania editions. Early access will be available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Check our countdown timer below:

There are also other advantages for early access users in WWE 2K24. For example, you get alternate versions of Cody Rhodes, the star wrestler who is also featured on the game’s box art. Here are all the perks for both Deluxe and WrestleMania editions:

WWE 2K24 Deluxe Edition

All Standard Edition bonuses

Bianca Belair alt attire + MyFaction gold card Season Pass for 5 DLCs

MyRise Mega Boost

SuperCharger

Rhea Ripley alt attire + MyFaction gold card

3 Days early access

WWE 2K24 40 Years of WrestleMania Edition

Triple H

Standard Edition + Deluxe Edition bonuses

Rey Mysterio

Macho King Randy Savage

Rhea Ripley

Charlotte Flair

Gold MyFaction cards for all wrestlers included in the WrestleMania edition

WrestleMania 40 arena

Those players who decide to buy the Standard Edition of the game will be able to play it starting from March 8, 2024. However, do keep in mind that WWE 2K24 isn’t coming to Xbox Game Pass or the Nintendo Switch.

That’s all there is to know about the release time of WWE 2K24 Early Access. For more Twinfinite guides for this game, check the full Season Pass DLC Roster, preload unlock times, as well as all Showcase of the Immortals matches.