How to Target Limbs in WWE 2K24

To wear down your enemy and cause fatigue, you’ll want to target limbs in WWE 2K24. Doing so means their incoming attacks deal less damage, and you’re more likely to win a match with a regular finishing move. In this guide, we’ll give you some tips on targeting limbs in the game.

WWE 2K24 Target Limbs Tips

To target limbs with an attack in WWE 2K24, press the X button on PlayStation or A button on Xbox when near an opponent’s legs.

As per the control scheme for WWE 2K24, there’s no way to specifically target arms. Of course, you can mitigate that by performing grabs and throws, but you can’t strike directly at an arm.

Instead, the controls above are used to kick an opponent’s legs. If you lightly tap X/A depending on your console, it does a light leg attack. Holding it down does a heavier attack, which lands more damage but also takes more time to load up. This could be the difference between being countered by another wrestler, or getting the attack off in time.

Unlike other sports games like the UFC series, you can’t specifically target limbs using the left or right buttons. Instead, the game will automatically determine which limb to hit with an attack based on your wrestler’s balance and positioning within the ring.

Image Source: 2K Games

How to Grab Limbs in WWE 2K24

In lieu of striking a limb to deal damage, you can grab limbs to hold onto your opponent and wear them down with throws or finishing moves.

When by an opponent, hold the circle/B button and then tap square/X to grapple an enemy by the arm. Doing so means you can then perform light attacks on that body part, and perform throws or submissions. To grapple a leg, follow the same process but by approaching a target’s legs first.

That’s everything you need to know about targeting limbs in WWE 2K24. For more on the game, check out how to unlock all characters, how to get all arenas, and how to unlock match Superstar classes in the MyGM mode.