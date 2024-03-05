How to Get All Arenas & Championships in WWE 2K24

There are more Arenas and Championships in WWE 2K24 than meets the eye, but not all of them are accessible right away. That’s where we come in. What follows are all Arenas and Championships in WWE 2K24 and how to get them.

All Unlockable Arenas & Championships

There are various old Championships as well as a handful of Arenas on display in WWE 2K24, from ECW, WCW, and beyond. But if you think you can guess them all, I’d implore you to guess again. At least when it comes to the Championships, that is. Because for some reason, these companies got very bored very quickly when it came to rebranding.

Arenas

ECW One Night Stand

Raw 2002

SmackDown 2002

SummerSlam 1988

WCW Halloween Havoc 1997

WCW Monday Nitro

Championships

ECW Championship ’08-‘10

ECW World Championship ’06-‘08

ECW World Heavyweight Championship ’94-‘01

ECW World Tag Team Championship

ECW World Television Championship

Hardcore Championship

John Cena Legacy Championship

LeftRightLeftRight Championship

UpDownUpDown Championship

Million Dollar Championship

NXT Championship ’12-‘17

NXT Championship ’17-‘21

NXT Cruiserweight Championship

NXT Tag Team Championship ’13-‘17

NXT Tag Team Championship ’13-’17 (ALT)

NXT UK Tag Team Championship

NXT UK Women’s Championship

NXT United Kingdom Championship

NXT Women’s Championship ’13-‘17

NXT Women’s Championship ’17-‘21

NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship

PC Championship

Raw Women’s Championship

SmackDown Women’s Championship

WCW Cruiserweight Championship

WCW Hardcore Championship

WCW n W o Legacy Championship

WCW United States Championship

WCW Women’s Classic Championship

WCW World Heavyweight Championship ’91-‘93

WCW World Heavyweight Championship (n W o)

WCW World Tag Team Championship

WCW World Tag Team Championship ’91-‘96

World Heavyweight Championship

World Tag Team Championship ’02-‘10

World Tag Team Championship ’97-‘02

World Wide Wrestling Heavyweight Championship

WWE Championship ’88-‘98

WWE Championship ’98-‘02

WWE Championship ’05-‘13

WWE Championship ’13-‘14

WWE Championship (Brahma Bull)

WWE Championship (Smoking Skull)

WWE Cruiserweight Championship ’01-‘07

WWE Divas Championship

WWE European Championship

WWE Light Heavyweight Championship

WWE Intercontinental Championship ‘90

WWE Intercontinental Championship ‘94

WWE Intercontinental Championship ’98-‘11

WWE Intercontinental Championship ’11-‘19

WWE Tag Team Championship ’02-‘10

WWE Tag Team Championship ’10-‘16

WWE Undisputed Championship

WWE United Kingdom Championship

WWE United States Championship ’03-‘20

WWE United States Championship (Cena)

WWE Universal Championship

WWE Universal Championship (Raw)

WWE Women’s Championship ’98-’10

WWE World Heavyweight Championship ‘87

And, last but certainly not least:

24/7 Championship

In all seriousness, though, how many blasted variants of these Championships do you need? That’s neither here nor there, I suppose. Let’s move on.

How to Unlock Arenas & Championships

If you’re playing the Standard Edition of WWE 2K24, you’ll have to grind through the game to earn Store Tokens to purchase unlockable Arenas and Championships. But for those who pre-ordered either the Deluxe or 40 Years of WrestleMania Edition, the SuperCharger perk comes with them.

Once the game has been downloaded, it takes effect immediately, giving players access to all the aforementioned Arenas and Championships. But the fun doesn’t end there.

Players can also unlock additional content while playing through Showcase of the Immortals and MyRISE, with certain items becoming available the further you progress.

Can These Arenas & Championships Be Used?

In short: Yes, they can. While these additional Championships cannot be used in, say, MyGM mode, there are other ways to put these titles on the line. Whether you’re playing matches for fun or controlling every creative decision in the Universe, players can put any title on the line – no matter how ridiculous they may seem – if they so choose.

If and when others become available, you’ll be the first to know. But for now, that’s everything regarding all Arenas and Championships in WWE 2K24 and how to get them.