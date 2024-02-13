The latest WWE 2K game is almost upon us, and 2K Games continues to find new ways to appeal to wrestling fans. This year there’s a new mode called Showcase of the Immortals, where you can play through some of the most iconic matches in history. For a list of all WWE 2K24 Showcase of the Immortals matches, we’ve got you covered.

All Showcase of the Immortals Matches in WWE 2K24

Image Source: 2K Games

See the table below for a list of all confirmed Showcase of the Immortals matches in WWE 2K24 so far. More are due to be announced closer to the game’s release, so we’ll update this list as we learn more.

Fighters Original Event Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat and George “The Animal” Steele vs. “Macho Man” Randy Savage and Miss Elizabeth WrestleMania III Hulk Hogan vs. Andre the Giant and Bobby “The Brain” Heenan WrestleMania III “Ravishing” Rick Rude and Bobby “The Brain” Heenan vs. Ultimate Warrior WrestleMania V Bret “Hitman” Hart vs. “Rowdy” Roddy Piper WrestleMania VII Razor Ramon vs. Shawn Michaels WrestleMania X Bret “Hitman” Hart vs. “Stone Cold” Steve Austin WrestleMania 13 “Stone Cold” Steve Austin vs. The Rock WrestleMania X-Seven Eddie Guerrero vs. Kurt Angle WrestleMania XX The Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels WrestleMania 25 Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton WrestleMania 31 Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair WrestleMania 35 “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. John Cena (Firefly Funhouse match) WrestleMania 36 “Stone Cold” Steve Austin vs. Kevin Owens WrestleMania 38 Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair WrestleMania 39 Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes WrestleMania 39 Bianca Belair vs. Asuka WrestleMania 39

What are WWE 2K24 Showcase of the Immortals Matches?

These matches are a chance to play first-hand through some of the most iconic matches in WrestleMania history. Rather than altering history, you use these matches as a chance to play out these real-life fights as they actually went, adding a layer of realism.

Your objective is to pull off specific moves and attacks that actually occurred in that fight, withholding your progress to later in the match until you do so. It’s a great way to relive memories of your favorite fights, while also picking up the inputs for specific moves and finishers as you go.

How to Unlock More Showcase of the Immortals Matches

When you first play WWE 2K24, only the first fight in the Showcase of the Immortals mode will appear. This is because you unlock each new one by completing the current match at hand, at which point you’re rewarded with the next one in line. It’s a way of ensuring you play through all of them, to see the development of these legendary matches in chronological order.

2K Games has confirmed that there will be a total of 21 matches in Showcase of the Immortals, though we don’t know what all of them are so far. Since some of the later matches on our list come from WrestleMania 39, which was in 2023, we’ll likely get some more from earlier eras of WWE.