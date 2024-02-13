Guides

All WWE 2K24 Showcase of the Immortals Matches

Wrestle your way through history!

Andre the Giant preparing to wrestle in WWE 2K24
Image Source: 2K Games

The latest WWE 2K game is almost upon us, and 2K Games continues to find new ways to appeal to wrestling fans. This year there’s a new mode called Showcase of the Immortals, where you can play through some of the most iconic matches in history. For a list of all WWE 2K24 Showcase of the Immortals matches, we’ve got you covered.

All Showcase of the Immortals Matches in WWE 2K24

The Undertaker closing a coffin in WWE 2K24.
Image Source: 2K Games

See the table below for a list of all confirmed Showcase of the Immortals matches in WWE 2K24 so far. More are due to be announced closer to the game’s release, so we’ll update this list as we learn more.

FightersOriginal Event
Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat and George “The Animal” Steele vs. “Macho Man” Randy Savage and Miss ElizabethWrestleMania III
Hulk Hogan vs. Andre the Giant and Bobby “The Brain” HeenanWrestleMania III
“Ravishing” Rick Rude and Bobby “The Brain” Heenan vs. Ultimate WarriorWrestleMania V
Bret “Hitman” Hart vs. “Rowdy” Roddy PiperWrestleMania VII
Razor Ramon vs. Shawn MichaelsWrestleMania X
Bret “Hitman” Hart vs. “Stone Cold” Steve AustinWrestleMania 13
“Stone Cold” Steve Austin vs. The RockWrestleMania X-Seven
Eddie Guerrero vs. Kurt AngleWrestleMania XX
The Undertaker vs. Shawn MichaelsWrestleMania 25
Seth Rollins vs. Randy OrtonWrestleMania 31
Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte FlairWrestleMania 35
“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. John Cena (Firefly Funhouse match)WrestleMania 36
“Stone Cold” Steve Austin vs. Kevin OwensWrestleMania 38
Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte FlairWrestleMania 39
Roman Reigns vs. Cody RhodesWrestleMania 39
Bianca Belair vs. AsukaWrestleMania 39

What are WWE 2K24 Showcase of the Immortals Matches?

These matches are a chance to play first-hand through some of the most iconic matches in WrestleMania history. Rather than altering history, you use these matches as a chance to play out these real-life fights as they actually went, adding a layer of realism.

Your objective is to pull off specific moves and attacks that actually occurred in that fight, withholding your progress to later in the match until you do so. It’s a great way to relive memories of your favorite fights, while also picking up the inputs for specific moves and finishers as you go.

How to Unlock More Showcase of the Immortals Matches

When you first play WWE 2K24, only the first fight in the Showcase of the Immortals mode will appear. This is because you unlock each new one by completing the current match at hand, at which point you’re rewarded with the next one in line. It’s a way of ensuring you play through all of them, to see the development of these legendary matches in chronological order.

2K Games has confirmed that there will be a total of 21 matches in Showcase of the Immortals, though we don’t know what all of them are so far. Since some of the later matches on our list come from WrestleMania 39, which was in 2023, we’ll likely get some more from earlier eras of WWE.

