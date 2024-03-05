The WWE 2K Roster can sometimes seem overwhelming, and as the franchise progresses, the roster – past or present – expands as well. Many are playable, while some can be managers, and we’re here to break down how to unlock all characters in WWE 2K24.

Unlocking All Characters

WWE 2K24 boasts a roster of over 200 superstars, yet not all come with the base game. But with a combination of the right objectives, cycling through each game mode, and maybe a little currency, every superstar can be yours!

Image Source: 2K

SuperCharger

For those who pre-ordered the Deluxe or 40 Years of WrestleMania Edition of the game, you’ll be given the SuperCharger perk as well. Once you’ve downloaded the game, the SuperCharger perk takes effect, immediately unlocking all purchasable Superstars (as well as Arenas and Championships).

The Three Faces of Foley? Check. Drax – err, Batista? Yes. WWE Hall of Famers past and present? You bet! Pre-ordering either of the two non-standard editions also gives players access to all future DLC. If you only have the standard edition, the SuperCharger perk is available for purchase.

However, you’ll need more than just a perk to unlock all of the available superstars.

Image Source: 2K

Store Tokens, Showcase, & MyRISE

Oftentimes, the path to unlocking bonus content is very straightforward. You have to play the game. In playing the game, you’ll earn Store Tokens. Those tokens can then be used in the Purchasables Store to unlock any item from a non-MyFACTION mode.

Yet whether it’s checking off boxes while progressing through the Showcase of the Immortals, following your MyRISE paths, or unlocking MyFACTION-specific items, there are multiple ways to unlock every available character WWE 2K24 has to offer. It just takes the combination of playing all of these modes to gather the missing pieces.

Now, not every mode will be to your liking, of course. Sometimes, that’s just the way it goes. But if you don’t want to spend even more money after purchasing the game itself, you’re going to have to grind a bit. In the meantime, that’s everything you need to know about how to unlock all characters in WWE 2K24.