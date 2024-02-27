WWE 2K24 Preload & Unlock Times

Wrestling fans rejoice because the next WWE game is here. If you’ve already preordered or are looking to preorder a premium edition, then you’ll be able to play the game a bit sooner than the others. Here is everything you need to know about WWE 2K24 preload and unlock times.

What Time Does WWE 2K24 Preload Start?

If you pre-ordered either the Deluxe or the Forty Years of WrestleMania edition, you’ll be able to preload and play the early access of WWE 2K24 starting March 5. The preload will likely become available a few hours before the early access starts.

WWE 2K24 Preload Time Countdown

WWE 2K24 Pre-order Editions

If you decide to pre-order WWE 2K24, a huge number of bonuses will be waiting for you the first time you preload the game. Here are all pre-order rewards:

Pre-order Rewards for the Standard Edition

Nightmare Family Pack 76′ Dusty Rhodes + MyFACTION Card Stardust Undashing Cody Rhodes “Superstar” Billy Graham Mattel Cody Rhodes playable character and MyFACTION Card Pharaoh Manager MyFACTION Card

1-Month Peacock Subscription (USA Only; Offer ends 4/14)

WWE 2K23 for Digital Pre-orders

Extra Pre-order Rewards for the Deluxe Edition

Standard Edition bonuses

3-Day Early Access starting March 5th

Season Pass (5 x DLC)

MyRISE Mega-Boost

SuperCharger

Rhea Ripley MyFACTION Evo Card

Bianca Belair MyFACTION Evo Card

Rhea Ripley Alt Attire

Bianca Belair Alt Attire

Extra Pre-order Rewards for the Forty Years of WrestleMania Edition (Digital Only)

Standard + Deluxe Edition bonuses

Showcase Superstars Roster Unlock

WrestleMania 40 Arena

“Macho King” Randy Savage – WrestleMania 6

Rey Mysterio – WrestleMania 22

Triple H – WrestleMania 30

Charlotte Flair – WrestleMania 33

Rhea Ripley – WrestleMania 36

Gold MyFACTION cards for all of the above

Note that the Steam version is only available as a digital copy. Also, buying one of the cross-gen editions will get you the full game with all the bonuses on both of the consoles.

Well, now that you know at what time WWE 2K24 preload starts, grab your popcorn and check out which iconic WrestleMania fights you’ll get to reenact in the Showcase of the Immortals mode. Finally, as always, stay tuned to Twinfinite for all the latest gaming guides and news.