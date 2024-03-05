How to Match Superstar Classes in WWE 2K24 MyGM Mode

There are several ways to build a rewarding match card, but sleeping on Superstar Class types is a big mistake in WWE 2K24. It’s all about matchups, and that’s why we’re going to explain how to match Superstar Classes in WWE 2K24 MyGM.

Recommended Videos

What Are Superstar Classes?

Image Source: 2K

In MyGM, there are five Superstar Classes that you’ll have to mix and match to build a palatable card. While not every bout has to be a perfect fit, the more often you make suitable matches, the better your ratings will be. The better your ratings are, the more money and fans you’ll gain. If it sounds fairly straightforward, that’s because it is.

But it’s not always going to be feasible. After all, rivalries get stale, which means you’ll have to constantly rotate your superstars if you want to get the best out of your shows. The Superstar Classes are as follows.

Specialist

Fighter

Bruiser

Cruiser

Giant

From there, it’s up to you to make these styles fit.

How to Match Superstar Classes

All great rivalries begin somewhere, and finding the more fluid matchups goes a long way in accelerating them. Here’s how to get the most out of these classes.

Cruiser vs. Giant

Bruiser vs. Fighter

Specialist vs. All

It’s not that all matches involving Specialists will be instant classics, but they’re able to put on a good match with anybody. Otherwise, you’re looking for contrasts. A David vs. Goliath story, for instance. Or, an all-out brawl between a Bruiser and a Fighter. These types of matchups give you the best chance to gain more fans, more money, and higher ratings.

Of course, it’s never just as simple as building a compelling match card. Power Cards will come into play. Different Superstars will come and go. But if nothing else, you’ll be able to fall back onto these matchups. And for now, that’s everything you need to know about how to match Superstar Classes in WWE 2K24 MyGM.