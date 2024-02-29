There’s always room for more. WWE 2K24 has announced its Season Pass, revealing a combination of new superstars, managers, and additional content. If you pre-ordered, you’ll be able to play via early access beginning March 5, but there is more to look forward to in the coming months. Here’s the full WWE 2K24 Season Pass DLC roster.
All WWE 2K24 DLC Packs
Beginning May 15, fans and players alike will get their first taste of additional content, which includes a polarizing current superstar as well as an emphasis on the extreme. But that is simply when the fun begins. As of now, bonus downloadable content will be made available through November.
DLC 1: ECW Punk Pack – May 15
- CM Punk
- Bubba Ray Dudley
- D-Von Dudley
- Sandman
- Terry Funk
- MyFACTION Content:
- ECW Paul Heyman Manager Card
- Superstar Cards
Fans won’t have to wait too much longer to get their hands on CM Punk, who shocked the world when he returned to WWE last November.
DLC 2: Post Malone & Friends Pack – June
- Post Malone
- Sensational Sherri
- Mosh
- Thrasher
- Honky Tonk Man
- Jimmy Hart Manager
- MyFACTION Content:
- Superstar Cards
Bad Bunny versus Post Malone dream match, anyone?
DLC 3: Pat McAfee Pack – July
- Pat McAfee
- Playable co-hosts – TBA!
- MyFACTION Content:
- Co-Host Manager Cards – TBA!
- Superstar Cards
DLC 4: Global Superstars Pack – Sep
- Jade Cargill
- Nia Jax
- Michelle McCool
- Carlito
- Kairi Sane
- Lyra Valkyria
- Dragon Lee
- MyFACTION Content:
- Superstar Cards
DLC 5: WCW Pack – Nov
- Diamond Dallas Page
- Iron Sheik
- Mr. Perfect
- Great Muta
- Lex Luger
- MyFACTION Content:
- Superstar Cards
How to Access WWE 2K24 Season Pass
Players who pre-ordered either the Deluxe or Forty Years of WrestleMania Edition will already have access to the Season Pass. For those opting only for the Standard Edition, however, it is available as a standalone purchase. Of course, you can always just purchase the DLC Pack that appeals most to you as they become available. In any case, that’s everything you need to know about the WWE 2K24 Season Pass.