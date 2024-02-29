There’s always room for more. WWE 2K24 has announced its Season Pass, revealing a combination of new superstars, managers, and additional content. If you pre-ordered, you’ll be able to play via early access beginning March 5, but there is more to look forward to in the coming months. Here’s the full WWE 2K24 Season Pass DLC roster.

Recommended Videos

All WWE 2K24 DLC Packs

Beginning May 15, fans and players alike will get their first taste of additional content, which includes a polarizing current superstar as well as an emphasis on the extreme. But that is simply when the fun begins. As of now, bonus downloadable content will be made available through November.

DLC 1: ECW Punk Pack – May 15

CM Punk

Bubba Ray Dudley

D-Von Dudley

Sandman

Terry Funk

MyFACTION Content:

ECW Paul Heyman Manager Card

Superstar Cards

Fans won’t have to wait too much longer to get their hands on CM Punk, who shocked the world when he returned to WWE last November.

DLC 2: Post Malone & Friends Pack – June

Post Malone

Sensational Sherri

Mosh

Thrasher

Honky Tonk Man

Jimmy Hart Manager

MyFACTION Content:

Superstar Cards

Bad Bunny versus Post Malone dream match, anyone?

DLC 3: Pat McAfee Pack – July

Pat McAfee

Playable co-hosts – TBA!

MyFACTION Content: Co-Host Manager Cards – TBA! Superstar Cards



DLC 4: Global Superstars Pack – Sep

Jade Cargill

Nia Jax

Michelle McCool

Carlito

Kairi Sane

Lyra Valkyria

Dragon Lee

MyFACTION Content: Superstar Cards



DLC 5: WCW Pack – Nov

Diamond Dallas Page

Iron Sheik

Mr. Perfect

Great Muta

Lex Luger

MyFACTION Content: Superstar Cards



How to Access WWE 2K24 Season Pass

Players who pre-ordered either the Deluxe or Forty Years of WrestleMania Edition will already have access to the Season Pass. For those opting only for the Standard Edition, however, it is available as a standalone purchase. Of course, you can always just purchase the DLC Pack that appeals most to you as they become available. In any case, that’s everything you need to know about the WWE 2K24 Season Pass.