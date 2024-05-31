Wuthering Waves Yinlin Ascension & Skill Upgrade Materials & How to Get Them

Yinlin is a five-star Electro Resonator and a Rectifier wielder in Wuthering Waves whose character kit makes her a great DPS and Sub DPS unit with Support potential for buffing Electro DMG, making her the perfect duo for characters like Calcharo and others. So, if you are going to pull for Yinlin in her limited-time When Thunder Pours banner, our Wuthering Waves Yinlin Ascension and Skill upgrade materials guide will come in handy.
Wuthering Waves Yinlin Ascension Materials
Here’s the complete list of Ascension materials you need for Yinlin in Wuthering Waves:
- 4x LF Whisperin Core
- 12x MF Whisperin Core
- 12x HF Whisperin Core
- 4x FF Whisperin Core
- 46x Group Abomination Tacet Core
- 60x Coriolus
- 1,70,000 Shell Credits
Wuthering Waves Yinlin Skill Upgrade Materials
Here are the Skill upgrade materials that you need for levelling up Yinlin’s Basic Skills and Resonance abilities:
- 25x LF Whisperin Core
- 28x MF Whisperin Core
- 40x HF Whisperin Core
- 57x FF Whisperin Core
- 25x Lento Helix
- 28x Adagio Helix
- 55x Andante Helix
- 67x Presto Helix
- 26x Unwarranted Feather
- 20,300,000 Shell Credits
How to Get Whisperin Cores
The LF, MF, HF and FF Whisperin Cores are materials that you can obtain as an enemy drop from the following Tacet Discords:
- Autopuppet Scout
- Chaserazor
- Flautist
- Rocksteady Guardian
- Tambourinist
- Aero Predator
- Fission Junrock
- Fusion Prism
- Glacio Prism
- Snip Snap
- Glacio Predator
- Havoc Warrior
- Tick Tack
- Whiff Whaff
- Zig Zag
- Traffic Illuminator
You can also buy the lower-rarity ones from the in-game Store and Uncle Wei’s Weapon Shop. You can also complete Forgery Challenges to get LF and MF Whisperin Core.
Lastly, if you have the lower variants of the Whisperin Core, you can craft higher variants at the Synthesizer in Jinzhou.
How to Get Group Abomination Tacet Core
You can get the Group Abomination Tacet Core as a boss drop from the Mech Abomination boss fight in Wuthering Waves. Defeat the boss and use 60 Waveplates to collect rewards, including the Group Abomination Tacet Core.
How to Get Coriolus
The Coriolus is a Mushroom that grows around the Giant Banyan Tree in the Forbidden Forest south of Jinzhou. If you don’t want to collect them from the open world, you can also purchase them in exchange for Shell Credits from the Shifang Pharmacy in Jinzhou.
How to Get Lento, Adagio, Andante & Presto Helix
You can get the Lento Helix, Adagio Helix, Andante Helix and Presto Helix primarily from the Forgery Challenge. The lower variants, like the Lento Helix, can also be purchased at the Weapon Shop in Jinzhou. On the other hand, if you have the lower variants, you can craft higher ones at the Synthesizer.
That concludes our guide on Wuthering Waves Yinlin Ascension materials. While you are here, check out Treasure Store’s Hostess location and secret quest, increasing your cost capacity, how to farm Lustrous Tides, daily reset time, and today’s daily quests.