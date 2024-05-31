Wuthering Waves Yinlin Ascension & Skill Upgrade Materials & How to Get Them

Yinlin is a five-star Electro Resonator and a Rectifier wielder in Wuthering Waves whose character kit makes her a great DPS and Sub DPS unit with Support potential for buffing Electro DMG, making her the perfect duo for characters like Calcharo and others. So, if you are going to pull for Yinlin in her limited-time When Thunder Pours banner, our Wuthering Waves Yinlin Ascension and Skill upgrade materials guide will come in handy.

Wuthering Waves Yinlin Ascension Materials

Here’s the complete list of Ascension materials you need for Yinlin in Wuthering Waves:

4x LF Whisperin Core

12x MF Whisperin Core

12x HF Whisperin Core

4x FF Whisperin Core

46x Group Abomination Tacet Core

60x Coriolus

1,70,000 Shell Credits

Wuthering Waves Yinlin Skill Upgrade Materials

Here are the Skill upgrade materials that you need for levelling up Yinlin’s Basic Skills and Resonance abilities:

25x LF Whisperin Core

28x MF Whisperin Core

40x HF Whisperin Core

57x FF Whisperin Core

25x Lento Helix

28x Adagio Helix

55x Andante Helix

67x Presto Helix

26x Unwarranted Feather

20,300,000 Shell Credits

How to Get Whisperin Cores

Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite

The LF, MF, HF and FF Whisperin Cores are materials that you can obtain as an enemy drop from the following Tacet Discords:

Autopuppet Scout

Chaserazor

Flautist

Rocksteady Guardian

Tambourinist

Aero Predator

Fission Junrock

Fusion Prism

Glacio Prism

Snip Snap

Glacio Predator

Havoc Warrior

Tick Tack

Whiff Whaff

Zig Zag

Traffic Illuminator

You can also buy the lower-rarity ones from the in-game Store and Uncle Wei’s Weapon Shop. You can also complete Forgery Challenges to get LF and MF Whisperin Core.

Lastly, if you have the lower variants of the Whisperin Core, you can craft higher variants at the Synthesizer in Jinzhou.

How to Get Group Abomination Tacet Core

Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite

You can get the Group Abomination Tacet Core as a boss drop from the Mech Abomination boss fight in Wuthering Waves. Defeat the boss and use 60 Waveplates to collect rewards, including the Group Abomination Tacet Core.

How to Get Coriolus

Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite

The Coriolus is a Mushroom that grows around the Giant Banyan Tree in the Forbidden Forest south of Jinzhou. If you don’t want to collect them from the open world, you can also purchase them in exchange for Shell Credits from the Shifang Pharmacy in Jinzhou.

How to Get Lento, Adagio, Andante & Presto Helix

Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite

You can get the Lento Helix, Adagio Helix, Andante Helix and Presto Helix primarily from the Forgery Challenge. The lower variants, like the Lento Helix, can also be purchased at the Weapon Shop in Jinzhou. On the other hand, if you have the lower variants, you can craft higher ones at the Synthesizer.

