Wuthering Waves Solitary Crusade Quest Guide

If you’re struggling to complete the Solitary Crusade quest in Wuthering Waves, don’t fret. It turns out, there’s a very simple reason for not being able to complete it just yet. With 16 Resonators available in Wuthering Waves 1.0, there are already a variety of Companion Story quests you can embark on. They are a great way to delve deeper into a Resonator’s backstory, also allowing you to test out their abilities. The Solitary Crusade quest is a Companion Story for Yinlin. Read on to find out how to complete it!

How to Complete the Solitary Crusade Quest for Yinlin

To start and complete the Solitary Crusade Companion Story quest for Yinlin in Wuthering Waves, you must wait until the “When Thunder Pours” limited Character Event Convene begins on June 12, 2024. Yinlin and her corresponding Companion Story quest are unavailable before this date.

Despite this, you can still view the Solitary Crusade Trophy, “Keeper in the Darkness”, in the Trophies menu. Players will simply have to wait until Yinlin’s banner is available on June 12 to access the Solitary Crusade quest and unlock its corresponding trophy.

There are already a variety of Companion Stories players can try their hand at for Lingyang and Jiyan in Wuthering Waves. The Solitary Crusade Companion Story is set to provide the backstory for the new upcoming Resonator, Yinlin. She’s an intriguing character that’s harboring a whole host of secrets. Her story is set to explore her adventures as an undercover Jinzhou Patroller.

If you’re itching to find out more about Yinlin’s interesting backstory, you’ll have to wait until her banner drops on June 12. Thankfully, players will also get an increased drop rate of 4-star characters featuring Yinlin, Taoqi, Aalto, and Yuanwu.

