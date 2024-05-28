Wuthering Waves Banner Schedule
Wuthering Waves Banner Schedule – Current & Next Banner, & Next Update

As a gacha game, knowing about the Wuthering Waves banner schedule for the current and next banner or even when the next update is coming out allows players to plan their gacha pulls. In Wuthering Waves terms these are called Convenes. Be sure you don’t miss your desired limited-time character or weapon, as waiting for re-runs is awful.  So, keep reading our guide as we list every banner currently available in Wuthering Waves, the next banners, and update schedule. 

Wuthering Waves Current Limited Time Banner Schedule 

At the time of writing, the current limited-time banners available in Wuthering Waves are Prevail the Lasting Night, Jiyan’s banner, and Absolute Pulsation. The weapon’s banner features Jiyan’s signature weapon, Verdant Summit

Prevail the Lasting Night

Prevail the Lasting Night banner art.
  • Start date: May 22, 2024 (PT)
  • End date: June 12, 2024 (PT)
  • Featured characters
    • Five-star Resonator
      • Jiyan
    • Four-star Resonator
      • Chixia
      • Danjin
      • Mortefi

Absolute Pulsation – Featuring Verdant Summit

Absolute Pulsation featuring Verdant Summit.
  • Start date: May 22, 2024 (PT)
  • End date: June 12, 2024 (PT)
  • Featured weapons
    • Five-star weapon
      • Verdant Summit (Broadblade)
    • Four-star weapon
      • Dauntless Evernight (Broadblade)
      • Hollow Mirage (Gauntlets)
      • Variation (Rectifier)

Wuthering Waves Upcoming Banner Schedule 

The next banners coming to Wuthering Waves are When Thunder Pours, Yinlin’s limited-time character event banner, and an updated Absolute Pulsation weapon banner featuring her signature weapon, Stringmaster

When Thunder Pours

When Thunder Pours banner art.
  • Start date: June 12, 2024 (PT)
  • End date: July 2, 2024 (PT)
  • Featured characters
    • Five-star Resonator
      • Yinlin
    • Four-star Resonator
      • Aalto
      • Taoqi
      • Yuanwu

Absolute Pulsation – Featuring Stringmaster

Absolute Pulsation banner art.
  • Start date: June 12, 2024 (PT)
  • End date: July 2, 2024 (PT)
  • Featured weapons
    • Five-star weapon
      • Stringmaster (Rectifier)
    • Four-star weapon
      • Cadenza (Pistols)
      • Lunar Cutter (Sword)
      • Jinzhou Keeper (Rectifier)

Wuthering Waves Next Update Release Date and Countdown

Wuthering Waves follows a six-week update schedule, similar to Genshin Impact. Even the game’s banner is divided into two phases where each lasts for three weeks. 

Based on that, Wuthering Waves’ next update, version 1.1, will be released on July 3, 2024. Here’s a countdown timer for Wuthering Waves next update:

WeeksDaysHoursMinutesSeconds
5
:
0
:
0
5
:
4
0
:
1
5

Wuthering Waves Next Update Banners

As a part of their drip marketing strategy, Kuro Games has revealed two five-star Resonators, Changli and Jinhsi, who will be getting their own character event banner in the version 1.1 update.

Jinhsi Banner

Hinhsi banner art.
  • Start date: TBA
  • End date: TBA
  • Featured characters
    • Five-star Resonator
      • Jinhsi
    • Four-star Resonator
      • TBA

Changli Banner

Changli banner art.
  • Start date: TBA
  • End date: TBA
  • Featured characters
    • Five-star Resonator
      • Changli
    • Four-star Resonator
      • TBA

That sums up our guide on the Wuthering Waves banner schedule for the current and next banners and details on the next update. For more on the game, check out Treasure Store’s Hostess location and secret quest, increasing your cost capacityhow to farm Lustrous Tides,  daily reset time, and today’s daily quests.

