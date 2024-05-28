Wuthering Waves Banner Schedule – Current & Next Banner, & Next Update

As a gacha game, knowing about the Wuthering Waves banner schedule for the current and next banner or even when the next update is coming out allows players to plan their gacha pulls. In Wuthering Waves terms these are called Convenes. Be sure you don’t miss your desired limited-time character or weapon, as waiting for re-runs is awful. So, keep reading our guide as we list every banner currently available in Wuthering Waves, the next banners, and update schedule.

Wuthering Waves Current Limited Time Banner Schedule

At the time of writing, the current limited-time banners available in Wuthering Waves are Prevail the Lasting Night, Jiyan’s banner, and Absolute Pulsation. The weapon’s banner features Jiyan’s signature weapon, Verdant Summit.

Prevail the Lasting Night

Image Source: Kuro Games

Start date : May 22, 2024 (PT)

: May 22, 2024 (PT) End date : June 12, 2024 (PT)

: June 12, 2024 (PT) Featured characters Five-star Resonator Jiyan Four-star Resonator Chixia Danjin Mortefi



Absolute Pulsation – Featuring Verdant Summit

Image Source: Kuro Games

Start date : May 22, 2024 (PT)

: May 22, 2024 (PT) End date : June 12, 2024 (PT)

: June 12, 2024 (PT) Featured weapons Five-star weapon Verdant Summit (Broadblade) Four-star weapon Dauntless Evernight (Broadblade) Hollow Mirage (Gauntlets) Variation (Rectifier)



Wuthering Waves Upcoming Banner Schedule

The next banners coming to Wuthering Waves are When Thunder Pours, Yinlin’s limited-time character event banner, and an updated Absolute Pulsation weapon banner featuring her signature weapon, Stringmaster.

When Thunder Pours

Image Source: Kuro Games

Start date : June 12, 2024 (PT)

: June 12, 2024 (PT) End date : July 2, 2024 (PT)

: July 2, 2024 (PT) Featured characters Five-star Resonator Yinlin Four-star Resonator Aalto Taoqi Yuanwu



Absolute Pulsation – Featuring Stringmaster

Image Source: Kuro Games

Start date : June 12, 2024 (PT)

: June 12, 2024 (PT) End date : July 2, 2024 (PT)

: July 2, 2024 (PT) Featured weapons Five-star weapon Stringmaster (Rectifier) Four-star weapon Cadenza (Pistols) Lunar Cutter (Sword) Jinzhou Keeper (Rectifier)



Wuthering Waves follows a six-week update schedule, similar to Genshin Impact. Even the game’s banner is divided into two phases where each lasts for three weeks.

Based on that, Wuthering Waves’ next update, version 1.1, will be released on July 3, 2024. Here’s a countdown timer for Wuthering Waves next update:

Weeks Days Hours Minutes Seconds 5 : 0 : 0 5 : 4 0 : 1 5

As a part of their drip marketing strategy, Kuro Games has revealed two five-star Resonators, Changli and Jinhsi, who will be getting their own character event banner in the version 1.1 update.

Jinhsi Banner

Image Source: Kuro Games

Start date : TBA

: TBA End date : TBA

: TBA Featured characters Five-star Resonator Jinhsi Four-star Resonator TBA



Changli Banner

Image Source: Kuro Games

Start date : TBA

: TBA End date : TBA

: TBA Featured characters Five-star Resonator Changli Four-star Resonator TBA



That sums up our guide on the Wuthering Waves banner schedule for the current and next banners and details on the next update. For more on the game, check out Treasure Store’s Hostess location and secret quest, increasing your cost capacity, how to farm Lustrous Tides, daily reset time, and today’s daily quests.

