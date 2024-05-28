Wuthering Waves Best Team Comps Guide

If you are rolling with a suboptimal squad, all hard game content like the Tower of Adversity and Tactical Holograms is gonna be hard. However, with a bit of tweaking, a full 4-star squad can stand its ground even when under-leveled. So, if you want to learn what the best team comps are in Wuthering Waves, scroll down and get ready to take notes.

Best Team Comps Guide for Wuthering Waves

In Wuthering Waves, your team can have three resonators only at max. That is extremely limiting, and you’ll have to learn to work around it sooner or later. The current meta comp looks something like this:

Main DPS : This is the character you’ll be playing with the most. You want pure damage in their kit and a bit of survivability, so you don’t have to rotate out of them too quickly. Good examples are Encore, Calcharo, and Jiyan.

: This is the character you’ll be playing with the most. You want pure damage in their kit and a bit of survivability, so you don’t have to rotate out of them too quickly. Good examples are Encore, Calcharo, and Jiyan. Sub DPS : This is the character that is half support and half DPS. You want them to provide buffs for your main DPS when they’re off the field and meaningful DPS on the field. Good examples are Mortefi and Yuanwu.

: This is the character that is half support and half DPS. You want them to provide buffs for your main DPS when they’re off the field and meaningful DPS on the field. Good examples are Mortefi and Yuanwu. Support: Relying only on consumables for sustain doesn’t work well in Wuthering Waves. Instead, you want a support character to provide heals and buffs for your DPSs. Their gameplay is basically: you switch to them, pop all skills, and you’re back to your main DPS. Good examples are Baizhi and Verina.

Best Team Comps

With the above in mind, here is a table of the best team comps currently in Wuthering Waves (If you don’t have Verina yet and you need sustain, use Baizhi):

Usage Main DPS Sub DPS Support Gameplay Tips Early Game Jiyan

Encore

Calcharo

Jianxin Rover (Spectro) Verina Put any 5-star DPS with Rover and Verina on the team, and they’ll perform well. Rover by itself isn’t a great support, but during most of the early game, they will outperform your other characters just because they get their Resonance Chain for free. This is also the comp that I use (Encore DPS), and I’ve had no issues clearing the Tower of Adversity even when under-leveled. Early Game Rover (Spectro) Yangyang Baizhi This is the squad that you’ll be using until you get a useful 5-star. Rover is the main DPS, and you should get the best echoes and weapons on him. Gameplay-wise, go Rover first, then switch to Yangyang and pop her skills, then do the same with Baizhi, and back into Rover again. Early Game Rover (Havoc) Mortefi

Daijin

Yuanwu Verina The Resonance Chain buffs Mortefi gets are crazy good and work excellent with high attack speed Encore, Jiyan, and the like. Again, Verina is a lock as a healer. I haven’t used it much because I don’t like the Havoc Rover playstyle. Nevertheless, it’s one of the best team comps damage-wise I’ve tried so far in Wuthering Waves. Early Game Chixia

Aalto Mortefi Baizhi Havoc Rover is a respectable DPS if you play it right. Verina, again is the best support and should be a lock. For sub DPS, Mortefi is probably the best because of his Outro and Resonance Liberation effects. Yanwu is also good, and Daijin is the worst, though her outro gives the next character Havoc damage buff. So, you want to use her before Rover. Mid Game Encore

Jiyan

Jianxin

Calcharo Mortefi Verina The Resonance Chain buffs Mortefi gets are crazy good, and work excellent with high attack speed Encore, Jiyan, and the like. Again, Verina is a lock as a healer. Early/Mid/Late Game Any DPS Any DPS Verina

Baizhi Generally speaking, you can forgo having a “sub DPS” and instead have two characters who you’re really comfortable with for damage. Get a healer, and you’re set. Late Game Jiyan

Calcharo Jianxin Verina Your end-game goal team comp in WuWa. Verina for buffs and heals, Jianxin for buffs and DPS, and Jiyan or Calcharo as your main DPS. Order isn’t as important for these. We will add more team comps as we test them out

Why Are Some Characters Missing?

I haven’t included Taoqi, Sanhua and Lingyang because I think they really aren’t good characters at the moment. Including Lingyang specifically can lead you to believe he is worth pulling for on the selection banner or something, and he really isn’t. Still, if you’ve got no one else, use him.

I will test out more comps, but as I’m struggling with resources to max them all out, it might take a while. For now, know that all of the above-mentioned team comps are almost certainly the best in Wuthering Waves. If you need help with other things, like how to fast travel, do check out the Wuthering Waves hub on our website.

