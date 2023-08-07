Where to Find & What to Do with the Spider Egg Sac in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

While you roam the endless crags and crevices of Faerûn in the Forgotten Realms, you and your party make plenty of perception checks to keep up with your surroundings. If you’re walking around the forest and find yourself climbing a couple rock faces, you might stumble across a rocky crevice, which holds a surprisingly useful item in BG3. Here’s how to find the Spider Egg Sac and what to do with it.

How Do You Find the Spider Egg Sac in BG3?

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

To find the Spider Egg Sac, you’re gonna have to stray just a bit off the beaten path. The Roadside Cliffs or the Emerald Grove Environs are going to be your closest Waypoint options to get there, but you aren’t gonna be able to just walk right up to it. First, go to X:182 Y:411, where you’ll see a rock face that’s just barely too high to walk up. Use Jump to get up that face and climb the Cragged Rock face after that.

Climb up the wooden ladder that’s further down that path and there will be a boulder to the right that’ll stand out after a successful perception check. From there, you can interact with the Rocky Crevice at around X: 150 Y: 360, which your character will notice is filled with spiders. You can perform a Nature check to survey the spiders and see that they’re clutching a pouch that contains a spider’s egg, and then either dart your hand into the cave and take the bag or speak to the spiders to soothe them.

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

What Can You Do With the Spider Egg Sac in BG3?

Once you’ve got your pouch free from the crevice, you can open it to find the Spider Egg Sac and some coins. When you’re ready to use it, place the Egg Sac on the ground and hit it with any attack, although a ranged attack would be ideal. The Sac will explode and leave you with a small army of five Crag Spiders, who will fight alongside you until they perish or until your next long rest.

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

The Crag Spiders might not be the most proven and experienced fighters in your party, but they can definitely give you an edge if you’re getting strapped for ideas of what to do during combat. They don’t have any abilities other than the Opportunity Attack reaction, but they do also have the conditional chance to inflict poison damage.

A handy side note, if you’re playing as an Outlander, this event will give you Inspiration as well as the Spider Egg Sac and coins, which will definitely be useful for your journey. Other than that, there isn’t much more to be said about the Spider Egg Sac in Baldur’s Gate 3. There are always rewards hiding around every turn in the game, so be sure to keep an eye out for other useful items in unexpected places, and check back here for help if you need it.