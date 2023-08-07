Does Baldur’s Gate 3 Have Controller Support on Steam? Answered

I love keyboard and mouse as much as the next person, but if we’re talking about an immersive experience like Baldur’s Gate 3, I want to be as comfy as possible with a controller in hand. Steam’s usually really good about controller support, but does it apply here, too? Well, you’ll be pleasantly surprised when you connect your favorite controller to your PC.

Can You Use a Controller for Baldur’s Gate 3 on Steam?

You bet! Baldur’s Gate 3 does in fact have controller support on Steam, which is doubly good news for Steam Deck users. Larian Studios made it a point to have full controller support for PC when the game launched as per Baldur’s Gate 3’s official Steam FAQ. Plug in your controller of choice and on your way you go!

However, with Baldur’s Gate 3 automatically detecting input devices by default, a sudden bump of your mouse could trigger a switch to keyboard and mouse. To avoid that entirely, change ‘Input Mode’ to ‘Controller Only’ under ‘Interface’ in the game’s settings.

For those of you who’d like to play local co-op, it’s important to note that you’ll need two controllers. Unfortunately, one person cannot use keyboard and mouse while another uses a controller.

Changing to PlayStation Button Prompts on Steam

Lastly, if you’re using a PlayStation controller, but getting Xbox button prompts, disable ‘Steam Input for PlayStation Controllers’ in Steam. It’s under the Controller tab in Steam’s settings.

While Baldur’s Gate 3 fully supports controllers on Steam, there is a bit of a learning curve. The game features a lot of different abilities and actions, all of which can be accessed by action wheels. Otherwise, BG3 functions quite well whether you’re using a PlayStation or Xbox controller!