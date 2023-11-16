Fortnite OG Chapter 4 Season 7 has brought the Quad Launcher back! This slow but powerful projectile weapon will bring some extra explosive fun to this season. Let’s explore exactly how to find the Quad Launcher in Fortnite OG.

How to Get the Quad Launcher in Fortnite OG

The Quad Launcher will be found only in chests and supply drops. You won’t be able to find one as floor loot unless it was dropped by another player. There will be a higher chance of finding a legendary rarity in a supply drop, but generally they come in epic and legendary rarities only.

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

The Quad Launcher was actually first introduced in Chapter 1 Season 6 and vaulted in Season 7, but we don’t mind seeing them turn up now! They are pretty much like the Rocket Launcher in that they use rocket ammo and can cause huge explosive damage. They fire off four rockets in quick succession (hence the name QUAD launcher!) and deals at least 80 DMG per rocket with a direct hit.

They are extremely useful for knocking down player builds and if you time it right you can break a wall with the first rocket and deal damage with the second, a bit like launching grenades. Unless your opponent builds protection quickly, there is nowhere to hide!

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

These rockets the weapon fires are affected by gravity so players should bear that in mind when attempting to hit someone in the far distance. They are better off used at medium-long range, especially to keep an enemy away from you if you are not ready for close combat.

So that is all you need to know about this latest explosive addition to the weapon selection in Fortnite OG! For more help and hints, including how to level up quick, check out more guides below.