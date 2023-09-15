Where to Find & Loot Deimos Armored Transport in Starfield

Wandering through the galaxy has its perks, for sure. One of those comes in the form of finding ships floating idly through space, just waiting to be explored. If you feel like you’ve run out of places to plunder, there’s one important place to look still out there. Here’s how to find and loot the Deimos armored transport in Starfield.

Where to Find the Deimos Armored Transport in Starfield

Image Source: Bethesda Softworks via Twinfinite

To find the Deimos armored transport, go to Grissom, which is one of the moons of Bondar. It’s located in the Alpha Centauri system, where you’ll find Jemison and New Atlantis. There, you’ll find the Deimos Armored Transport floating ships from the Crimson Fleet. Clear them out and dock with the ship.

Once you’re on board, take note that the ship’s artificial gravity will turn off and on every couple of seconds. This will play a part as you get further through the ship, but loot to your heart’s content in the first couple of areas. You’ll encounter pirates further in.

From the entry point, go up the stairs and through the door. There, you’ll find an office where you can loot a magazine and novice-level safe. Next, head through the door on the first floor to find yourself a gang of Crimson Fleet pirates. Take them out and go to the end of the room to find a vault. You can’t get into it without restoring power, however, so you’ll have to do some exploring.

How to Turn on the Power and Open the Loot Vault

Image Source: Bethesda Softworks via Twinfinite

In the room to the right of the vault door, there’s a vent opening in the ceiling that goes up, but you can’t climb that high. Wait for the gravity to shut off on the ship. Then follow the vent until you reach the next level.

At the end of the hallway, you can find some nice contraband if you’re interested in that sort of thing. Unfortunately, there’s nowhere else to go from here. Crawl back down the vent and make your way to the hallway on the left of the vault door. Head into the door at the back of that room and clear out the pirates inside.

Head up the stairs at the back of the room and enter the elevator on your left. The power is still not functioning. You’ll have to open up the hatch in the ceiling and climb on top of the elevator car. Wait until the gravity shuts off again. Then float up into the room with the open door in the shaft.

Make your way through the door at the back of this room and follow the hallway into the next open room with pirates in it. Clear them out. You’ll be free to loot the area as much as you wish, but when you’re ready to keep moving, head down the stairs straight across from where you entered.

How to Get Past the Spinning Turbines

Image Source: Bethesda Softworks via Twinfinite

Move down the long corridor surrounded by pipes and go through the round door on your left-hand side. There’s a red door at the end of this room that you can open with the computer console next to it. But that will just take you back into the elevator shaft from earlier. To progress, go through the door on your left and head toward the chamber with spinning turbines.

Wait for the power to shut back off and the gravity to deactivate so you can float safely across the room and through the gaps in the blades. Pass over the generator at the end. Then, go left down the stairs where the broken pipe is blocking the way down. You can hop or boost over that to get past safely. At the bottom of the stairs, there will be another door with more stairs that have a computer at the bottom. Use this to open the door to the vault, which you can see through the window.

Image Source: Bethesda Softworks via Twinfinite

Head back up to the vault to claim your reward. However, don’t be surprised when it’s all at the top level. Nobody said it was gonna be easy, eh? Float up to the top and turn around until you’re faced with three doors: one broken, one normal, and one with a master lock. Hopefully, you’ve got both digipicks and the skills to get inside!

Once you’ve raided to your heart’s content, you’ll be all finished looting the Deimos Armored Transport in Starfield. It might be a labyrinth, but it shouldn’t be too challenging to make your way through, especially not in combat. Plus, using the shifting gravity as a feature is a clever play on being in space, so kudos to Bethesda for the good time. For more guides on missions and mysteries throughout the galaxy, check out the links below.