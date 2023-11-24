Where to Find Fortnite Stats Tracker

If you have been wondering how well you have been playing in Fortnite then you need to track your stats! We have a few ways you can find out exactly how many wins and kills you have achieved this season and during your entire Fortnite lifetime. Read on to find out where to find the best Fortnite stats tracker.

Where to Find Fortnite Stats Trackers

All of your Fortnite stats can be tracked via dedicated websites or in the game itself. The three best places to find your Fortnite stats are:

How to Use Fortnite In-Game Stats

The first way to track your stats would be to fire up Fortnite and go over to the Career tab. Here you can search via mode, rank, party size, and time frame.

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

For example, if you want to know your stats for your Battle Royale Unranked Solo matches during your whole career you can specify these options and press Apply. The screen will then show you the wins and eliminations stats you achieved during that time as well as the Survivor Medal and season level you reached.

How to Use Fortnite.GG

A fan-favorite site to use to track your cosmetics and stats is Fortnite.GG. Here you can not only record every skin, back bling, and pickaxe you have ever bought or unlocked, but you can also see how well you have done in that particular season.

Image Source: Fortnite.gg via Twinfinite

All you have to do is enter your Epic or platform username and the site searches for your information and presents it in a neat image to share with your friends. You can choose the skin displayed on the image and then download it straight to your device. The stats shown will only be for the current season but it does show you your win rate and the time played.

How to Find Fortnite Stats on Tracker Net

Tracker Net is a site where you can find basically any stats for any game you play. As long as you have your username you can search up exactly how well you have been doing. Just go to Tracker.GG and click on Fortnite, then search using your Epic username.

Image Source: Tracker.Net via Twinfinite

The site gives you every stat you could possibly want to see from all-time wins, to percentage stats, and hours played. You can find out your ranked stats as well as how well you did during ranked matches. It is a great site to use, especially if you want to search up stats for more than just Fortnite!

That's all you need to know about finding out your stats in Fortnite via stats trackers.