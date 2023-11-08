Top 10 Rarest Back Blings in Fortnite

Considering the Battle Royale part of Fortnite has been around for six years, players have had plenty of time to collect quite a few cosmetics. However, whether it be the limited Item Shop space or less desirable items over the years, there are some rarities among the selection.

Back Blings, in particular, are often overlooked in favor of skins or pickaxes, but they have their selection of hard-to-find items.

Penguin

Image Source: Epic Games via Pro Game Guides

To celebrate the Chinese launch of Fortnite, players had to create an account on Tencent’s messenger app QQ and then play Fortnite through the WeGame launcher for 24 hours. However, you had to refer a player and have them play for 10 hours before you got the Penguin. Though the stringent requirements already made it rare, the fact that WeGame has since shut down guarantees very few people actually got it.

Fractured World

Image Source: Epic Games via Pro Game Guides

Fractured World is part of the Galaxia set offered as the first-ever Fortnite Crew Pack. As the idea of a subscription fee for a free-to-play game was a bit of a surprise for players, it’s likely not many people bought into it at first. Due to that, this is certainly one of the rarest Back Blings in the game without much chance of returning in the future. As of Chapter 4 Season 5, no Fortnite Crew items have ever been offered again.

Squire/Royal Shield

Image Source: Epic Games via Pro Game Guides

It might seem like Fortnite instantly took off, but not everyone was sold on the battle pass. For this reason, the first Back Blings ever offered through the battle pass in Season 2 were the similarly designed Squire Shield at tier 1 and the Royal Shield at tier 21.

It’s impossible to say how many people bought in that early, so it’s reasonable to expect that not many players have this in their lockers. It doesn’t help that the early battle pass wasn’t all that easy to progress as it is today, so that added a barrier.

Blue Shift

Image Source: Epic Games via Pro Game Guides

While this was available for free in the second PlayStation Plus Celebration Pack, it not only required players to be on PlayStation but also be subscribed to PlayStation Plus. The PS4 didn’t have the easiest way to see newly added DLC bundles without seeking them out, so it is completely possible players missed out on this bundle or any of the following few. As this was the first one with a Back Bling, it can easily be considered rare.

Telemetry

Image Source: Epic Games via Pro Game Guides

It’s tough when a really nice cosmetic is only available as part of a console bundle. On the one hand, the item is nice, but on the other, paying $300 (in this case) isn’t always that wise of a decision. This Back Bling was available as part of a Nintendo Switch console bundle, and that price tag probably has kept many collectors from avoiding this specific piece. For this reason, the bundle also appears in our list of rarest skins.

Galactic Disc

Image Source: Epic Games via Pro Game Guides

As far as promotional cosmetics go, the Galactic Disc is second rarest only to Penguin due to what it took to obtain it. This is part of the overall Galaxy Set that required players to own one of two Samsung devices released in 2019. They were given by having a Galaxy Note 9 smartphone or Galaxy Tab S4 tablet. To offset some frustration, the set was available for a single day in the item shop 1,215 days ago, on July 10, 2020.

Claptrap

Image Source: Epic Games via Pro Game Guides

Claptrap has the dual honor of being part of a promotion and released onto the Item Shop. As far as the former goes, the bundle that included Claptrap was free for anyone who pre-ordered Borderlands 3 through the Epic Games Store. As for the Item Shop, Claptrap has appeared on three sequential days but not since. It exited on May 31, 2020, which was 1,255 days ago.

Neo Phrenzy

Image Source: Epic Games via Pro Game Guides

In another case of buying hardware for cosmetics, the Neo Phrenzy was maybe a little less expensive than a Samsung device, but still costly. Fans hoping for this must have bought a specially marked PlayStation 4 Slim, DualShock 4 controller, or a Gold Wireless headset. This meant anywhere from $65 to $300 for a bundle with the Neo Phrenzy Black Bling. However, it has also been available in the Item Shop on five separate days, though the last was 1,371 days ago on Feb. 5, 2020.

Rift Rock

Image Source: Epic Games via Pro Game Guides

Rift Rock has a neat look, but it unfortunately suffers from not having a related set. As it can’t be grouped with other items easily, it usually makes things much more rare. To that end, it has been seen three times total since it was released in Chapter 1 Season 10. The most recent time was on Oct. 4, 2019, a whopping 1,495 days ago.

Rust Bucket

Image Source: Epic Games via Pro Game Guides

Unlike most other entries on the list, the Rust Bucket Back Bling was entirely free. As an apology for unexpected downtime the game faced in Chapter 1 Season 3, Epic Games added the Rust Bucket to the Item Shop for free across a single week from April 13 to 19. This was a nice gesture after the game had been inaccessible to players, but it likely means this specific Back Bling won’t see the Item Shop again. But at 2,028 days since it was last seen, it tops our list of rare Back Blings.

As the Item Shop constantly offers surprises, this list of rarest Back Blings could shift at any point, so we will keep an eye on them. If you have any suggestions or stories about rare items in your locker, tell us in the comments below.