How to Set Up a Dedicated Server in Farming Simulator 25

A dedicated server for Farming Simulator 25 comes in the same bundle as the game. The main issue is that a server host must own two copies of the game: one for hosting and one for playing. Here, we’ll provide you with all the steps required to set up such a server for one or two license owners.

Farming Simulator 25: Dedicated Server Settings

You can find all the required files for hosting a server inside the Farming Simulator 25 folder on your PC, which should include the following files:

dedicatedServer.exe

dedicatedServer.xml

Option 1: Host Multiplayer Session

The only way to eliminate the need to purchase the second copy of the game is to host a multiplayer session in the game. Here’s how:

Go to the “Multiplayer” menu in the game. Select the “Create Game” option. Choose any empty slot. Customize your starting settings.

In the customization window, the port is the most important setting, as it determines whether your friends will be able to join this multiplayer session or not, so leave this setting by default.

Option 2: Create Dedicated Server

The problem with the multiplayer session is that it works only up to the point that you’re running the game and hosting it. However, if you want to make the server run the game regardless of your presence 24 hours a day, then it’s imperative that you purchase the second copy of the game and follow these steps:

Go to your Steam library. Right-click on Farming Simulator 25. Select the “Browse local files” option. Right-click on the “dedicatedServer.xml” file and open in Notepad. Enter your <username> and <passphrase>. Save and close the “dedicatedServer.xml” file. Launch the “dedicatedServer.exe” file. Copy the IP addresses from the list and save in a separate file.

Once that’s done, you need to purchase one of the official online hosting services that are listed on the official Farming Simulator hosts page. After choosing the suitable host for your wallet, follow these steps:

Enter the hosting service using your username and password. Customize your server’s configuration. Find and save the port number from the list in the configuration menu. Open your router’s settings menu. Enter the port number into the “Port Forwarding” menu under the “Security” tab. Add two other IP addresses that you’ve previously saved into the same menu. Close the router menu and go back to the hosting service. Save your settings below and press the “Start” button.

This action will automatically launch the Steam client with a new server configuration that you just made. If you do everything right, your friends will be able to join the server at any time of the day, regardless of whether you play the game or not.

That’s all you need to know on how to set up a dedicated server in Farming Simulator 25. Stay tuned for more Farming Simulator 25 tips and tricks articles right here.

