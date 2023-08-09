Where to Find Dowry Location in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

The Dowry Ring is a special item that can be given to Benryn or sold for a hefty profit. But if you are here, you are probably wondering: Where can you find the Dowry? Here’s everything you need to know about this Baldur’s Gate 3 quest.

How to Get Dowry in Baldur’s Gate 3

The Dowry Ring can be found within a pile of hay in Waukeen’s Rest barn (on the left side.) It shouldn’t be too far to get to if you are already at the location of the Rescue the Trapped Man quest, but you can always use the nearby fast travel point to get there quicker.

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

The route to the barn can injure your party due to the surrounding flames, so it’s a good idea to get rid of the fire to avoid getting the Burning status effect. Once you pass through a fiery pathway, you must interact with the hay to find the Dowry.

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

Players must pass the ability check at this point, and they can utilize the rest of their team if all goes wrong. Those who were unsuccessful in their actions can check out our What to Do When You Fail a Roll guide to get better results (you won’t be able to acquire it otherwise.)

The Dowry will appear once a character is allowed to search the hay, where you must decide to keep it for yourself or give it back to Benryn. This choice is more or less based on your playstyle, and there aren’t necessarily any consequences for either outcome.

Now that you know where to find the Dowry, you can discover more resources with our Sussur Bark guide. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below to view more Baldur’s Gate 3 content.