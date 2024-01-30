Where to Find Armadillo in Minecraft (& What It Does)

The Mob Vote winner of 2023 unleashed the adorable Armadillo to Minecraft. So, if you want to add a new creature to your farm, here’s how to find them and what they can be used for.

How to Access Minecraft 1.21 Early

Since Minecraft 1.21 hasn’t been released, you must use Minecraft: Bedrock Edition Preview and Beta or Java Edition Snapshot. An easy way to do this is by opening up the Minecraft Launcher and locating either the Preview or Snapshot. To ensure you’re playing the newest features, locate the 1.21 update file and select it for your current playthrough.

Image Source: Mojang Studios via Twinfinite

You’ll then get to create your new world or return to a past file with all the 1.21 available content. However, you will receive a warning notification from Mojang Studios about bugs and crashes, so just bear that in mind before going forward. The team continues to work on these features, but they should be up and running for release time.

Minecraft Armadillo Locations

Armadillos can be found in the Savanna biome, typically in small groups. Those who want to find them quickly can enter ‘/locate biome minecraft: savanna’ to get the nearest coordinates. It won’t automatically take you to the creature, yet it will narrow your search.

Image Source: Mojang Studios via Twinfinite

The Armadillo is relatively tiny compared to other mobs, so it can be hard to spot. You must watch out for your movement speeds, as the creature can be startled by those who walk too quickly. Those on mounts and other enemy mobs can also cause them to roll up in a ball, making it more challenging to approach.

How to Make Armadillo Follow You in Minecraft (& How to Breed Them)

Most mobs have their favorites, and the Armadillos like Spider Eyes. These can be obtained from the mobs of the same name, dropped after an elimination. Armadillos can be fed just like dogs, pigs, and cows and will follow you with the Spider Eyes on hand.

Image Source: Mojang Studios via Twinfinite

If another Armadillo is nearby, you can breed them by consuming Spider Eyes. In return, you can expand your farm and collect the animal’s resources for your inventory.

How to Craft Wolf Armor in Minecraft

Wolf Armor can be crafted with Armadillo Scutes, which will drop naturally or be brushed by a tool. The same brush from Minecraft 1.20 can be used here and will provide you with a considerable amount of Scutes.

You must accumulate six Scutes to make the recipe for the Wolf Armor. Players can get an idea of its layout through this image:

Image Source: Mojang Studios via Twinfinite

You can then place the armor on your wolf and enhance their defenses further. It basically functions similarly to the horse’s to make them last longer during your travels.

Now that you know how to find the Armadillo in Minecraft, you can learn more about Version 1.21 with our Trail Ruins guide. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below for additional Minecraft tips and tricks.